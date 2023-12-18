Highlights Ipswich Town FC aims for consecutive promotions in their pursuit of a return to the Premier League.

The club's proud history includes legendary managers and players who have contributed to their previous top-flight successes.

Kieran McKenna, the current manager, has been instrumental in Ipswich's recent success and could join the club's roster of legendary managers.

The Tractor Boys seek a return to the Premier League after a 21-year absence

HIGHLIGHTS

Ipswich is aiming for consecutive promotions.

The Suffolk club is among the favourites for promotion to the Premier League.

Kieran McKenna could join Ipswich's managerial legends.

Alf Ramsey. Bobby Robson. Mick Mills. John Wark. Terry Butcher

Ipswich Town FC has had some legendary managers and players contributing to the club's previous top-flight tenures and trophies. As we enter the busy 2023/24 festive period, if the current league status quo remains at the season's end, The Tractor Boys could add a new name to their list of club legends.

A proud history

Ipswich Town FC has a proud but chequered history in English football. As a relative latecomer to the Football League, inducted in 1938, the club won promotion to the top tier for the first time under Alf Ramsay in 1961/62, promptly winning the First Division title in its debut season.

This First Division trophy remains Ipswich's only first-tier title in history, with relegation following two seasons later. After the club's return to the top division five years later, 18 First Division seasons followed, including an FA Cup trophy in 1977/78 and two league runners-up finishes in the early 1980s with Bobby Robson at the helm. Robson also guided The Blues to European glory, winning the UEFA Cup in 1980/81.

As was the case when Alf Ramsay left the club to manage the England National team, Bobby Robson's departure for the same role saw Ipswich relegated, this time within three years. The club again gained promotion in time to be part of the inaugural Premier League season in 1992/93. The heady days under two managerial legends were over, though, and relegation loomed three seasons later.

After George Burley masterminded a final promotion to the Premier League in 1999/2000 and a fifth-place finish the following season, Ipswich slipped out of the top tier for the last time in 2001/02.

A new era

When Kieran McKenna left his first-team Assistant Manager role at Manchester United to assume the managerial reins at Ipswich Town in 2021, five days before Christmas, no local fan realised the value of the festive gift they were receiving.

Manchester United managers Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick had all recognised McKenna's value, but the new Ipswich chairman Mike O'Leary's appointment of the ex-Tottenham youth midfielder must have raised a few eyebrows. Detractors shouldn't have worried.

McKenna's tenure has been nothing short of a godsend for Ipswich supporters and, indeed, football bettors supporting the club. The novice manager negotiated the second half of the 2021/22 League One season well, avoiding defeat in 19 of 23 matches, with The Tractor Boys ending in 11th position.

The Northern Irishman's first complete season in charge of Ipswich took the club back into the Championship, as the Suffolk team finished second in League One, three points behind winners Plymouth Argyle. Ipswich scored over 100 goals and lost only four times, playing a brand of football that enthralled fans and pundits alike.

Almost halfway through the 2023/24 Championship campaign, Ipswich Town shows no sign of losing the form displayed since McKenna took control. The Tractor Boys trail league leaders Leicester City by a single point through 20 games, holding a seven-point advantage over Leeds United in third.

Betting sites are taking Ipswich's promotion charge seriously, with the odds on offer confirming the club's status as title contenders. According to the top 10 selection in the UK that aren't on Gamstop, preseason favourites Leicester (8/13) remain the team to beat, with Leeds (4/1) still favoured for the second automatic promotion spot. With every positive result, Ipswich (9/2) improves in the betting, and its points advantage over Leeds should mean this trend continues.

Kieran McKenna has the highest win ratio of all Ipswich Town managers in charge for over 100 games. In the 103 matches under his belt, he's led The Tractor Boys to victory 61 times, with only 15 losses, giving him a win ratio of 59.2%. If he can successfully gain EPL promotion with Ipswich this season and maintain this status, McKenna will be well on his way to becoming a Portman Road legend.

Image from: unsplash.com