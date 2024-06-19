Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill has attracted Premier League interest with Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna an admirer of the 22-year-old, but it's expected that he will stay put, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Despite injuries and not always being a regular starter at the Cardiff City Stadium, the midfielder is a talented player, and he impressed from the bench in the Bluebirds' 2-1 win over Ipswich back in March, helping his side overturn a 1-0 deficit to seal three points in the dying moments.

It remains to be seen if Ipswich, or any other of the interested Premier League clubs, make a bid for Colwill, but you'd have thought the player and Cardiff could find it hard to turn down a top-flight move, particularly if the money on offer would help the Bluebirds financially.

Transfer interest in Rubin Colwill

Ipswich Town being linked with a move for Colwill isn't the first time that a Premier League side has been linked with a move for the 22-year-old recently.

It was reported by journalist Paul Abbandonato at the beginning of May that Colwill was attracting the interest of Premier League giants Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta's side reportedly keeping tabs on the midfielder.

If Colwill was to seal a move to the Emirates Stadium, then it's highly unlikely he'd feature regularly for Arsenal's first-team, which isn't a slight on the Cardiff man, it's just Arsenal have a wealth of quality and big names throughout their squad.

However, should he seal a move to Portman Road, Colwill could expect to feature in the Premier League regularly, and given the fact he's not even a regular starter in the Championship, starting just 14 games last season, a move away from the Bluebirds could be tempting.

Rubin Colwill's time at Cardiff City - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2020/21 6 0 0 2021/22 38 6 1 2022/23 22 0 1 2023/24 40 3 4 TOTAL 107 9 6

There's always been a feeling in Welsh football circles that the Bluebirds don't utilise Colwill to his full potential, and a player of his quality should be starting nearly every game in the Championship.

It remains to be seen how Cardiff plan to use the 22-year-old next season, but Colwill won't want to be sat on the bench and used as an impact sub, particularly if there are Premier League clubs interested in signing him.

He signed a new deal at the Cardiff City Stadium last September, which means he's contracted to the club until 2027, meaning Cardiff would demand a decent transfer fee, but given the riches of the Premier League, you wouldn't imagine that any top-flight club would be put off by that.

Rubin Colwill could thrive under Kieran McKenna

It's fair to say that McKenna is one of the most exciting young managers in English football at the moment, and he'd definitely get the best out of Colwill - something Cardiff have often failed to do.

Two consecutive promotions mean that Ipswich currently have players who they had signed in League One preparing to play in the Premier League, so they'll need to strengthen in a range of positions this summer.

As it stands, Ipswich don't have an attacking midfielder of Colwill's profile on their books, and it's a position that McKenna is seemingly aware that they need to recruit in - hence the interest in the Cardiff City man.

When he's been given the chance to start, Colwill has shown he's an excellent player who is capable of making the step-up to play in the Premier League. Whilst it's expected he'll remain with Cardiff, it would be silly of Ipswich not to try and test the waters with a move for him in the coming months.