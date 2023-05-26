Ipswich Town's return to the Championship for the 2023-24 season is an exciting one for more reasons than one, but a major factor for that is their ability to score goals.

Everyone likes a team who can find the back of the net with regularity, and with the Tractor Boys netting 101 goals in League One this past season, they were certainly strong when it came to their attacking options.

The Championship is a different level of quality though, and it's likely that Kieran McKenna will bring in a new centre-forward to challenge Freddie Ladapo, with George Hirst and Tyreece John-Jules heading back to their respective parent clubs.

And the first link of the summer has arrived, with Football League World exclusively revealing this week that Town are one of the clubs keen to sign Notts County hot-shot Macaulay Langstaff this summer.

Who is Macaulay Langstaff?

Langstaff appears to be a late bloomer in the world of football, with the last two years of his career being his most prolific.

Released by Middlesbrough as a young teenager, Langstaff had to go through the non-league route, playing for North East clubs such as Stockton Town, Billingham Synthonia and Gateshead, before earning a move to York City in 2018 that didn't really work out.

It was only a return to Gateshead in 2020 that seemed to light a fire under Langstaff - his first season back was nothing special but in 2021-22, he fired in 32 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions as the Heed won promotion back to the National League.

Langstaff wouldn't head there with them though as he was sold on to Notts County, which is where his new-found fanfare has come from.

The Magpies have gained a lot of attention for their title tussle with Wrexham this season, and there's also been a separate battle between Langstaff and Red Dragons forward Paul Mullin in the goalscoring stakes, which Langstaff won by netting 41 times to Mullin's 38 - albeit Mullin's nine-goal haul in the FA Cup saw him strike more in all competitions.

Langstaff clearly knows where the back of the net is, and the fact none of his goals were penalties is remarkable, but he may not be the right fit for Ipswich.

Why would Macaulay Langstaff be the wrong fit for Ipswich?

All EFL clubs at one stage will look towards non-league to see if there are any gems to be had, and Langstaff is the latest potential late bloomer to grab the attention, with obvious comparisons to the Jamie Vardy story after he was plucked from Fleetwood Town by Leicester City.

They're entirely different players though - Vardy had electric pace which set him aside from others but Langstaff doesn't necessarily have that, but what he does have is a real nous for goals from all angles.

Yet there is a worry that making the step-up three leagues above what he was playing in this season could be a step too far - especially for someone who has spent his entire career in non-league.

Notts County aren't exactly strapped for cash, and they will rightly demand a seven-figure fee for Langstaff for anyone who wants to attempt to sign him, and that in itself could be too much of a risk for Ipswich despite their recent investment over a two-year period.

It would make much more sense if Town went for a player who has either Championship experience to compete with Ladapo or has fired goals into the back of the net in League One and is ready for that next step up - not someone who has only done it in the National League.

You can see why there's an attraction to Langstaff from these kinds of clubs, but Ipswich should be looking elsewhere in their pursuit of a new striker.