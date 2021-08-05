Ipswich Town intent on sanctioning player exit despite first-team involvement

Ipswich Town forward Kayden Jackson is still likely to leave Portman Road this summer transfer window in an update given by the EADT.

The Tractor Boys have been hugely busy so far this summer window with a glut of players arriving and a number of faces also leaving, whilst others have been put in the u23 side with it clear that they are also set to leave.

Indeed, Jackson is one of the men to have been put in with the youth side and, though he’s been a little bit back in the first-team squad frame in recent weeks with friendly appearances against Colchester United and Millwall, the EADT reports he is still likely to leave the club this summer.

The Verdict

Town are well stocked for forwards this season coming with the likes of Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne and Conor Chaplin all arriving to join James Norwood in the final third ranks.

Indeed, Paul Cook has acted swiftly and decisively in deciding who he wants to keep, who he wants to bring in, and who he wants to leave and it seems as though Jackson falls into that final category.

It appears there’s no room for Jackson, then, and an exit might be the best course of action in the coming weeks of the transfer window.

