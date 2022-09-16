Ipswich Town injury blow confirmed ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Ipswich Town will be without defender Cameron Burgess for a spell as he requires surgery on a facial injury suffered against Bristol Rovers in the week.

The 26-year-old has played five times in the league for the Tractor Boys this season, including starting in the win over Joey Barton’s side on Tuesday.

However, Burgess was forced off in the second half and boss Kieran McKenna gave a concerning update on the player when speaking to the club’s media, who is certainly going to miss out for the big game at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

“He has been to hospital and seen some specialists. He has a few fractures in his upper facial area. There is a lot of swelling so that needs to come down and then he will hopefully have surgery next week.

“It’s a shame for him on a personal level because he was possibly playing the best football of his career, but he will come back strong. In his absence, though, lads will step up and do their bit.”

Dominic Ball came on for Burgess last time out and he will be in contention to get the nod at Hillsborough.

The verdict

Firstly, as McKenna says, this is a real blow for Burgess as he had forced his way into this good Ipswich side and was playing well.

So, he will be gutted to be missing out but these things happen in football and the defender will be focusing on his recovery now.

Pleasingly for Ipswich, they do have a very good squad, so they have quality to step into the XI and it’s now down to whoever does come in to help the side for this tough clash at Hillsborough.

