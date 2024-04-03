This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are one of a number of clubs that are said to be eyeing a move for QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter this summer.

According to The Sun, the Tractor Boys are keeping tabs on the centre-back ahead of the transfer window opening at the end of the season.

Ipswich face competition though from the likes of Wolves, Burnley, Cetlic and Crystal Palace in the race for his signature, according to The Sun's report, and any club who wants to sign the 26-year-old will need to pay a significant fee as his contract only runs out in the summer of 2026.

Jake Clarke-Salter’s importance to QPR

Clarke-Salter has been a key figure for QPR so far this season, featuring 29 times for the London club in the Championship (stats from Fbref).

Jake Clarke-Salter defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 2.38 Interceptions 1.12 Blocks 1.04 Clearances 4.88

His performances have played an important role in their rise up the table under Martí Cifuentes in the second half of the campaign, and he has forged a fruitful relationship at the back with the more experienced Steve Cook.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee QPR would command for Clarke-Salter’s potential departure, but he is a high-value asset within the Hoops’ squad.

Are Ipswich Town an ideal next club for Jake Clarke-Salter?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Clarke-Salter would be a good signing for Ipswich...

Declan Harte

Clarke-Salter has benefited a lot from working under Cifuentes, and his partnership with Steve Cook has gone from strength to strength under the Spaniard.

A move to Ipswich could become a move to a Premier League side if the Tractor Boys gain promotion this season.

That would be a big step up, and it will be difficult for him to compete against the likes of Cameron Burgess and Luke Woolfenden for game time given how key that duo has been to McKenna’s side.

QPR themselves are also on the rise under Cifuentes, and the guarantee of game time in that set-up might be more appealing than risking the move up the football pyramid and it coming too soon.

Clarke-Salter has performed well this season, but it remains to be seen whether he would be ready for a move to the Premier League.

QPR will be keen to keep hold of such an important player, but they may be forced into a sale if Ipswich stump up a big enough fee.

Any deal worth more than £10 million will be difficult to turn down, but it remains to be seen would Ipswich pay that kind of money for someone that’s not a guaranteed starter at this stage.

Ben Wignall

A promising talent since his youth days with Chelsea, Clarke-Salter has always been highly rated and was a regular at England under-age levels.

His achilles heel though in recent years has been injuries, and that is perhaps why he never made it at Stamford Bridge and had to drop into the Championship to get regular football.

Clarke-Salter's 2022-23 season was hampered by fitness issues, but he's really come into his own under Cifuentes in the last few months, and Steve Cook next to him is as good a leader as you could get in the Championship.

Ipswich's interest is certainly an intriguing proposition though - especially when at times this season they've had a very leaky back-line, which is to be expected when the Tractor Boys are such an attack-minded side.

Clarke-Salter being a left-footer as well means he would complement Luke Woolfenden very well, and you'd have to say he could be a more mobile upgrade on Cameron Burgess, who has been solid this season but you'd have to question his ability to step up to the Premeir League should the Suffolk outfit get there.

If Ipswich remain a Championship club for 2024-25 then I cannot see a deal happening, given QPR will likely demand multiple millions, but should promotion be achieved, then Clarke-Salter would be a solid addition to Kieran McKenna's ranks, and he could finally attempt to fulfil the top flight potential he always had in his locker.

Should Ipswich come in with an offer around the £5 million mark though, then the Hoops may have to consider such a valuation for a player that whilst he has been solid, comes with his risks.