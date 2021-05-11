Ipswich Town in talks with Everton individual as Cook eyes off-field appointment

Ipswich Town boss, Paul Cook, plans to overhaul his backroom staff, with Francis Jeffers in talks about a move from Everton.

Cook has just led Ipswich to ninth in the League One table, with the former Wigan and Portsmouth boss failing to inspire the Tractor Boys to a late surge for the play-offs.

Now, focus is turning to an overhaul of the playing squad ahead of pre-season, with Cook seemingly keen to get his teeth into some new backroom staff too.

As per a report from Football Insider, Jeffers is in talks with Ipswich over a move to Portman Road, with the opportunity there to step out of the Everton academy set-up and join Cook’s backroom staff for the 2021/22 campaign, which will be Ipswich’s third consecutive year in League One.

Jeffers, now 40, had a spell with Ipswich during his playing career, scoring four goals in only nine appearances during the second-half of the 2006/07 season.

At that point Ipswich were a second-tier side, which they remained right through until the 2018/19 campaign.

That year, the Tractor Boys suffered relegation into League One and, since then, have underperformed in back-to-back seasons.

Cook has been brought in to get Ipswich back on track and competing for the top-six.

The Verdict

It’s important for Cook to make changes where he sees fit this summer at Ipswich.

The squad is stale at Portman Road and needs work in the transfer window, whilst Cook will also be minded to shaken things up behind the scenes to get things aligned with his own taste.

Jeffers could well be a good appointment to the backroom staff.

He was a good player and has developed some good early experience of coaching. If he can transfer that to Ipswich, he could be a shrewd addition at Ipswich.

