Ipswich Town in talks to sign Tottenham player

Ipswich Town are in talks to sign Troy Parrott from Tottenham – with the striker set to be recalled from his spell at Millwall, according to the Evening Standard.

Parrott initially made the switch to The Den on a season-loan loan deal, but the 19-year-old has struggled for the Lions.

The teenager hasn’t played a single minute in any of Millwall’s last three Championship matches, and having failed to score in 14 appearances in all competitions, is expected to return to Spurs before dropping down to League One in order to join Paul Lambert’s side.

Parrott’s final outing in a Lions shirt came in their recent FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Bristol City – with the Evening Standard reporting that the frontman will move to Portman Road on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The Verdict

This is a deal that makes perfect sense for all three parties involved.

Both Tottenham and Parrott will want him playing more regularly, whilst Millwall have clearly accepted that it hasn’t quite worked out for the teenager.

And after struggling quite significantly in the Championship in what was his first taste of senior action, dropping down to League One appears a sensible option, whilst Ipswich will be hoping that Parrott provides the spark needed in order to get their top-six hopes back on track.