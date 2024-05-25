Bundesliga side Stuttgart are said to be leading the race to sign Chelsea starlet Omari Hutchinson, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

The 20-year-old was one of the standout players for Ipswich Town in their promotion from the Championship in the previous campaign, with 14 goal contributions over the course of the season.

The Tractor Boys had harboured hopes of a repeat of the deal to bring the tricky forward back to Portman Road for their Premier League campaign, but are facing stiff opposition from clubs across Europe.

Dutch giants Ajax and Feyenoord are also said to be keen on the wide man, as well as Borussia Monchengladbach.

Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson impresses for Ipswich Town

It is no surprise that a number of clubs are rumoured to be interested in Hutchinson, after a series of eye-catching displays in the English second tier last season.

Although he rarely played from the start at the beginning of his stint in Suffolk, the Chelsea loanee was a key part of Kieran McKenna’s plans during the previous campaign, having featured in 44 league matches for the Suffolk side, with 24 of those coming from the bench.

The forward had plenty of impact during his time in East Anglia, with his first goal for the club claiming all three points with a 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Southampton in September, before making a habit of scoring decisive late goals for Town later in the campaign.

An injury time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion in February was followed up by the winner in a pulsating 4-3 victory over Rotherham United later in the month, with vital points picked up in the race for the top two spots in the division.

A brace against Hull City in a 3-3 draw near the end of the campaign would have really caught the eye in front of the TV cameras, with two long-range strikes proving his quality that is destined for the highest stage.

Ipswich Town facing stiff competition for Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson

Hutchinson was said to have been invited over to Germany to witness Stuttgart in the flesh earlier this month, as the Bundesliga side try to tempt him into a move ahead of the following campaign.

Sebastian Hoeness’ side finished second in the German top flight in the most recent campaign, ousting behemoth’s Bayern Munich into third as they finished runners-up to Xabi Alonso’s invincible Bayer Leverkusen side.

Omari Hutchinson Ipswich Town 23/24 Championship stats Appearances 44 Starts 20 Goals 10 Assists 4 Goal contribution/90 0.57 Source: FBRef

Ipswich aren’t giving up hope of bringing the forward back to the club, although the current situation with Kieran McKenna isn’t helping their cause; with the Tractor Boys boss currently in the mix for a number of top Premier League jobs.

Town CEO Mark Ashton is said to be continuing the interest for the Jamaica international as the McKenna saga continues, with Hutchinson winning the club’s Young Player of the Season award for the previous campaign.

The Chelsea loanee makes no secret of his love for the Suffolk side after such a successful season, after penning a goodbye message earlier this month.

He said: “I want to reflect on how special this year has been for me. Since arriving at the club you have all made me feel welcome and loved. Thanks to my amazing team-mates who l now call brothers, helped me from the first day I entered that changing room.

“I’d also like to thank the special people behind the scenes who treated me like one of their own. To all the coaching staff that helped develop me into the player I am today, thank you.

“Most importantly, a massive thank you to Kieran McKenna for trusting and believing in my ability. You brought out the best of me and I will always be grateful for that. Ipswich Town will always have a place in my heart.”

With just one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, it will be a big summer in Hutchinson’s career, with the Blues likely to want to tie him down to a longer deal, rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.