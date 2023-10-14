Ipswich Town completed the signing of striker George Hirst from Leicester City on a permanent basis this summer.

Who is George Hirst?

Hirst is the son of former Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, and England striker David Hirst.

The 24-year-old originally came through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday; but at just 19, he left the Owls to join Belgian side OH Leuven.

He only stayed at the club for a season, making 22 appearances in Belgium, scoring three goals and registering five assists.

Hirst made a return to England in 2019 when he signed for Leicester and spent the first season at the club in their development squad.

In the 2020/21 campaign, he joined Rotherham United on loan, with the following campaign seeing him join Portsmouth for another temporary spell away from the King Power stadium.

Then, during the season just gone, Hirst was sent to Blackburn Rovers, where he played 11 times without scoring before he was recalled and instead sent to Ipswich.

How has Hirst performed for Ipswich so far?

His performances improved dramatically at Portman Road, where he scored seven goals and provided two assists in 23 games, helping guide them to a second-place finish and return to the Championship.

The Tractor Boys have returned to the second tier after a four-year absence, securing an automatic promotion spot having never reached the play-offs in their three previous seasons at League One level.

Hirst has joined a clutch of signings this summer in making a permanent return to Ipswich, signing on a four-year deal to reunite with Kieran McKenna for a reported fee of around £1.5 million.

Ipswich have got off to a flying start in the Championship under his tutelage, winning nine of their 11 league games and losing just once to Leeds United so far.

Hirst was missing for that game but has started nine of the other 10 fixtures in the Championship's opening games. He is a vital part of a front line which has scored 25 goals in the second tier - two more than any other side.

Hirst has scored two and assisted three in 12 games in all competitions so far this term, and the 24-year-old's overall tally for the club reads as nine goals and five assists in 35 games.

He's evidently talented and is in the right environment to improve further under McKenna. He has been another strong, low-risk addition to their dressing room. Hirst is also on an upward trajectory, much like the club are. Both have the propensity to improve further and major potential which they are showing by the game in the Championship.

How much is George Hirst worth?

Despite costing the club a fee of £1.5 million this summer, his market valuation on Transfermarkt is only €800,000 (around £694,000). Having just signed for the club and in good form, this may not be entirely accurate and now have increased from last year, though.

He has four years remaining on his deal at Portman Road and his form, age, contract length, and Ipswich's negotiating position from gaining promotion into the second tier and sitting at the top end of it now will all play a part in determining what his valuation is.

The Football Transfers website has a tool named xTV (expected transfer valuation) which attempts to combine these factors and give a clearer picture and overall figure for what a player may be worth.

The xTV for Hirst is set at around €2.7 million and their website states that Ipswich could expect to receive anything between €2 million and €3.4 million for the 24-year-old.

Towards the back end of last season, his valuation was hovering at around the €0.9-1.4 million mark, which shows how rapidly both he and Ipswich are continuing to develop and grow at present.