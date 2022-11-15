Ipswich Town hopeful on key player’s injury return soon after World Cup break

Ipswich Town are hopeful that midfielder Lee Evans will be back in action around the Christmas period this year, after he suffered a knee injury back in October.

Evans had been in great form for Town this year and was proving a key part in their early promotion challenge, but he had to come off against the Rams with a knee issue towards the end of October.

The diagnosis was ligament damage and he has had to be in a brace since, with the club hoping things will heal as soon as possible given the extent of their injury list at the moment.

With the World Cup break now here, Evans won’t miss as many League One games as he would have normally at this time of year, at least, and the hope from the club is that he will be available around Christmas time with league duties resuming.

Quoted by the EADT, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has had this to say:

“I’m not sure on the exact timescales for that. It’s in and around the Christmas period.

“He’s still in the brace, so it’s about letting the ligament in his knee heal at the moment. We don’t know how fast that will accelerate.”

The Verdict

Ipswich will want to avoid rushing Evans given the nature of the injury as bringing him back too soon could only aggravate things further.

Time will tell as to when he is definitely back, then, but hopefully for Ipswich he’ll only miss a handful of games more before being able to return to the side.