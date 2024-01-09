Highlights Ipswich Town's strong start to the season in the Championship has seen them climb to second place in the table.

With recent slip in form, manager Kieran McKenna may consider making one or two additions to the squad during the January transfer window.

However, Ipswich should stand firm and not sell Idris El Mizouni, as the midfielder has performed well on loan at Leyton Orient and has the potential to contribute to the club in the future.

Kieran McKenna will be aiming for his Ipswich Town squad to come out of January stronger than they headed in.

The Tractor Boys only returned to the second tier this season, but they are playing like an established Championship side.

McKenna’s team have been one of the standout performers this season, as they, along with Leicester City, raced into an early lead at the top of the table.

In recent weeks they have seen a slip in results, which has opened the door for teams like Southampton and Leeds United to come into contention.

Ipswich have a strong squad already for this division, but with injuries occurring and a dip in form, McKenna may be looking at one or two additions.

So, with the potential arrival of new players, Town may be weighing up potential player sales and Idris El Mizouni is one name attracting attention.

Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers are interested in signing Idris El Mizouni

It was reported by the East Anglian Daily Times at the back end of last week, that Ipswich had turned down low six-figure bids from several League One clubs for El Mizouni.

The 23-year-old came through the academy at Portman Road, playing for the club’s under-18s and under-23s.

However, he has spent the last few seasons on loan at various EFL clubs, which include Cambridge United, Grimsby Town, and most recently, Leyton Orient.

The midfielder spent last season on loan with the O's and has done the same again this season, and it now seems his performances for the club have attracted transfer interest.

According to this report, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United, and Wycombe Wanderers are said to be the sides interested in El Mizouni.

It further adds that Ipswich would be willing to sell El Mizouni this month, but only if their valuation for the player is met. While that may be the stance the club is willing to take this month, Ipswich should be holding firm and not cash in on the midfielder just yet.

Ipswich must stand firm and not sell Idris El Mizouni

As mentioned, the 23-year-old is currently enjoying his second loan spell at League One side Leyton Orient.

The midfielder played 41 times for the Orient last season, as he helped the club achieve promotion to England’s third tier. During that time, El Mizouni scored three goals and chipped in with two assists.

He was a big part of Richie Wellens’ side last season, so the Orient manager was successful in bringing him back to the club for a second loan spell.

So far this season, El Mizouni has played 30 times for the London side, with 25 of those appearances coming in League One, and while he has yet to score in the league, he is still performing at a very good level.

He has started 24 of the 25 league games he has played in this campaign, with him averaging 83 minutes per game. The 23-year-old is averaging 0.9 shots per game, with 0.3 on target per game, as per SofaScore.com.

El Mizouni has missed one big chance in this campaign but has had 60.7 touches, with him also creating one big chance. The midfielder has 0.7 key passes, with a passing accuracy per game of 87%. El Mizouni has done his defensive duty when needed, averaging 1.2 interceptions and 2.7 tackles per game as well as winning the ball back 0.2 times per game, as per SofaScore.com.

The Ipswich man hasn’t had the desired effect at the top end of the pitch this season, but he has done other parts of the game that will be pleasing for Wellens and Orient teammates.

It is understandable why these League One sides are looking to sign El Mizouni, but Ipswich need to be strong in their stance on the young midfielder. It is clear that he is a very talented player and one that could force his way into the Ipswich starting XI in a year or two, so it would be silly to let him go this month.

Obviously, Ipswich don’t need the money, so the only reason they are interested in selling the player this month is because his contract expires at the end of the campaign. But the Tractor Boys need to look at extending that and then looking to get El Mizouni a part of their first team set-up instead of looking to sell him for probably what will be a low transfer fee.