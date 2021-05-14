Ipswich Town handed transfer boost in pursuit of winger

Ipswich Town have been handed a transfer boost in their chase for winger Alex Gilliead, after it was revealed by his former club Scunthorpe United that he had been released.

The 25-year-old is a player that is said to have been on Ipswich’s radar for a good few months now, with Suffolk News previously reporting back in March that the player was a target for Paul Cook’s men.

Born in Consett, Gilliead regularly featured for Scunthorpe this term and racked up 47 appearances across all competitions as the Lincolnshire outfit only just staved off the threat of relegation in Sky Bet League Two under the stewardship of Neil Cox.

An out and out winger who can also operate in central midfield, Gilliead was on the books of Newcastle United as a youngster before moving on to take in loan spells with the likes of Carlisle United, Luton Town and Bradford City, which then eventually led to Shrewsbury Town snapping him up on a free transfer.

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Ipswich Town appearances?

1 of 18 1. Gwion Edwards Yes No

He then signed for The Iron back in the summer of 2019 and made just under 90 appearances for the club during his two season spell at Glanford Park.

The Verdict

Gilliead would be an interesting addition for Ipswich this summer and would be accompanied by little or no risk as he is available as a free agent following his departure from Scunthorpe.

The Tractor Boys will almost certainly be in the market for a new winger, with Football League World previously revealing that Gwion Edwards is heavily linked with a move away from the club as his future at Portman Road remains unclear.

Adding depth and quality will be at the forefront of Cook’s mind moving forwards and clearly he likes what he has seen of the 25-year-old in action this term.

He may not have contributed with many goals or assists for his now former side, but Gilliead is a player who adds an extra bit of skill and cutting edge in the final third that could make all the difference for an Ipswich side that appeared tepid at best during the closing stages of the campaign.