Ipswich Town handed significant player boost ahead of Bolton Wanderers showdown

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Dominic Ball is in contention to make his return to the club’s match-day squad for tomorrow’s showdown with Bolton Wanderers.

Ball sustained a serious knee injury last November which required surgery.

The midfielder was expected to miss the remainder of the campaign due to the severity of this issue.

However, Ball has made significant progress in terms of his road to recovery and is now training alongside his team-mates.

Before picking up his aforementioned injury, the midfielder made 11 appearances for Ipswich in all competitions.

The Blues will be hoping to extend their current unbeaten run in the third-tier to nine games on Saturday by securing a positive result in their meeting with Bolton.

Ipswich are currently five points adrift of Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle in the League One standings and could potentially close this gap if they beat Ian Evatt’s side.

Ahead of this game, McKenna has issued an update on Ball.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times about the midfielder, the Ipswich boss said: “Discussions are to be had this afternoon as to whether he is in the match-day squad against Bolton or stays behind to get some minutes in the Under-21s.

“He’s been working outside on the grass for probably six weeks with the fitness coaches and he’s joined in with the group over the last week.

“It’s about picking the right time to reintegrate him to the squad.”

The Verdict

This is a significant boost for Ipswich as it seemed as if Ball was not set to feature again for the club during the current term.

Yet with the midfielder now edging closer to being available to selection, he could potentially go on to play an influential role in the club’s push for a top-two finish in League One.

During the eight appearances that he made at this level earlier this season, Ball managed to show some glimpses of promise.

As well as providing two assists for his team-mates, the 27-year-old also registered a pass success rate of 85.1% in an Ipswich shirt (as per WhoScored).

By stepping up to the mark during the closing stages of the campaign, Ball may be able to help the Blues secure positive results on a regular basis in the third-tier.