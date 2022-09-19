Ipswich Town handed selection boost ahead of upcoming clash with Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich Town will be able to call upon the services of Sam Morsy for their upcoming clash with Plymouth Argyle in League One.

As outlined by the East Anglian Daily Times, Morsy has missed out on a place in Egypt’s squad for their friendlies with Niger and Liberia.

If Morsy had been called up by Egypt, Ipswich’s trip to Home Park would have been postponed as they would have been without three of their first team players for this fixture.

Wes Burns and Greg Leigh have been called up by Wales and Jamaica and thus will be unavailable for selection on Sunday when Ipswich take on Steven Schumacher’s side.

The Blues will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One after being forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

A strike from Kayden Jackson and an own-goal from Dominic Iorfa allowed Ipswich to take a two-goal lead in this fixture.

George Byers pulled a goal back for Wednesday who then netted an equaliser in the 89th minute as Michael Smith planted a header past Tractor Boys goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Currently top of the League One standings, Ipswich will extend the gap between them and Plymouth to five points if they secure victory in this particular clash.

The Verdict

Although Ipswich will unquestionably miss the presence of Burns on Sunday, they will be boosted by the fact that they will be able to turn to Morsy for inspiration.

The Blues captain has produced a number of impressive performances in League One during the current campaign and will be confident in his ability to make a difference for Ipswich in their showdown with Argyle.

As well as providing four direct goal contributions at this level, Morsy has made 2.1 tackles per game and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.29 in the third-tier.

Providing that Ipswich are able to secure a positive result on their travels this weekend, they could potentially use the confidence gained from this display to push on under the guidance of McKenna in the coming months.

