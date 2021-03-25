Ipswich Town handed injury setback ahead of Wigan Athletic clash

Ipswich Town defender James Wilson is likely to miss his side’s trip to The DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic on Saturday, manager Paul Cook has revealed.

Wilson has featured in each of the Tractor Boys last nine outings, but that run now looks set to come to an end as a result of a knee problem he is now having to deal with.

Providing an update on Wilson ahead of that game, Cook was quoted by The Suffolk News as saying: “Willo will struggle for the weekend. He’s had some fluid drained from his knee and I don’t think he’ll make the game.”

So far this season, Wilson has made 17 league appearances for Ipswich, scoring twice.

The centre back’s next outing is set to be his 50th in all competitions for Ipswich, since joining following his departure from Lincoln back in the summer of 2019.

Are these 19 facts about Portman Road true or false?

1 of 19 1. It was originally the home of East Suffolk Cricket Club True False

As things stand Ipswich go into Saturday’s game with Cook’s former club tenth in the League One table, two points adrift of the play-off places after back to back defeats to Fleetwood and Portsmouth in their least two games.

The Verdict

This you feel, will be something of a concern for Ipswich.

Wilson does seem to be something of a useful presence at the back for the Tractor Boys, judging by his recent run in the side, and that is not something they will want to lose for any extended length of time.

As a result, it could make sense for them not to risk Wilson at The DW, something which could then only make things worse if it backfires.

Indeed, with the defender having already been forced to deal with one knee injury this season, those involved will no doubt want to do all they can to avoid this becoming a regular occurrence.