Ipswich Town handed huge blow ahead of Shrewsbury fixture

Ipswich Town have been handed a huge blow ahead of their game against Shrewsbury Town with the news that they will be without two important first-team players, according to The East Anglian Daily Times.

With the international break nearly upon us, each national side is now calling up the squads that they want to take part in the next round of fixtures.

Two players who have been handed a call-up are Bersant Celina and Sam Morsy, which is bad news for the Tractor Boys, as it means they will both now miss the club’s games against Gillingham (in the Papa John’s Trophy) and Shrewsbury.

Both players have played important roles for Paul Cook’s team over the course of the past few weeks, so for both to now have to leave during an important run of fixtures is no doubt a hindrance to the team.

Celina has played in only three fixtures so far this campaign but bagged two assists in his club’s win over Doncaster in midweek and has looked the kind of creative spark that Ipswich needed to try and get further up the table.

As for Morsy, he’s only featured in one game and that too was the Tractor Boy’s 6-0 win over Doncaster. In that game, he was solid and formed part of a brilliant partnership in the centre of the field with Lee Evans. After such an impressive start then, it will be disappointing for the League One side that he will now have to miss some more fixtures.

Celina has been called up for the Kosovo national side, so will be unable to take part in the two games after this weekend and Morsy is the same having been handed a call-up to the Egypt squad.

The Verdict

Ipswich Town have certainly got the capability to replace both players, having invested a lot of money into their squad but it will still be a huge loss for the Tractor Boys.

Neither of them have been mainstays in the side and other players at the club have racked up more appearances so far this season but they’ve both come into the starting eleven in their own time and have made their mark.

Although Doncaster are struggling, you can’t take anything away from Ipswich’s superb 6-0 win over them on Tuesday. They both had key parts to play in that result, with Celina providing an important creative spark and Morsy some solidity in the middle of the field that allowed his partner to bag three goals.

For them to both miss out on the club’s next two fixtures after this weekend will be hard for the League One side to deal with – but they do have the personnel to find suitable replacements for now.