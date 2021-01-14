Ipswich Town handed considerable injury boost

Teddy Bishop, Jon Nolan and Gwion Edwards have all returned to full training with Ipswich Town this week, as the Portman Road side’s injury crisis begins to ease at last.

The Tractor Boys have been hit harder than most by injuries this season and that comes after last year where they were already on the end of some real rotten fitness luck.

However, the squad has been bolstered in recent days with Flynn Downes and James Norwood making returns at the weekend and will be strengthened further by the aforementioned trio, as revealed by the club’s official website.

Kane Vincent-Young, though, remains out of contention with the EADT going back to mid-December where, on the brink of a return, he appeared to suffer a setback in his recovery.

The Verdict

Ipswich have been hampered by fitness problems for some time so they’ll be hoping that they’re getting over the worst of it.

Norwood, Downes, Edwards, Nolan and Bishop all have a part to play in the second half of the season and Paul Lambert will hope they can remain fit.

He’ll also want Vincent-Young back as soon as possible, but the player has shown he cannot be rushed after a recent setback.