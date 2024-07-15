Highlights Vaclav Hladky chooses Jablonec over Burnley despite better terms to start fresh in his homeland.

Burnley faces competition from Prague and Ostrava for Hladky's services after Ipswich departure.

Clash between newbies Ipswich and Burnley as Arijanet Muric set for Portman Road move, affecting Clarets.

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky is said to have turned down a move to Burnley in favour of a move to Czech side Jablonec.

That’s according to Czech outlet iSport.cz, who claim that the Clarets made the shot-stopper an offer of a two-year deal to move to Turf Moor but the 33-year-old rejected it.

The terms offered by the Lancashire side said were to have been better than the one that the Czech glovesman was on at Portman Road, but a return to his homeland was deemed the preferable option at this stage in his career.

The former Salford City custodian left the East Anglian outfit at the end of last month, having been unable to agree a new deal with the Tractor Boys after their promotion to the Premier League.

Hladky was reportedly not short of offers after his departure from Portman Road was confirmed recently, with Burnley said to be facing competition from Slavia Prague and Banik Ostrava for his services.

As well as topping Town’s contract, the Clarets were also said to have offered more money than Jablonec put on the table this summer, but the decision to end a four-year stay in England was made.

After initially moving to Scottish side St Mirren in January 2019, Hladky moved to the Football League to join Salford in August 2020, and impressed in his first season in English football as he immediately took the number one spot at the Peninsula Stadium.

His form for the Ammies saw him make the move to Suffolk just 12 months later, although it took him time to establish himself at Portman Road, with Christian Walton first choice for their successful League One promotion campaign in 22/23.

But last season the Czech star was an ever-present for Kieran McKenna’s side, as he helped the Tractor Boys win promotion to the top flight with a series of top displays, keeping 14 clean sheets along the way.

Vaclav Hladky 23/24 league stats Goals prevented -2.93 Goals conceded per game 1.2 Saves per game 2.5 Clean sheets 14 Stats taken from Sofascore

But after failing to agree new terms with Town ahead of the upcoming campaign, a new challenge is on the cards, although that now seems to be back where he began his footballing career rather than in Lancashire.

Ipswich Town set to complete Arijanet Muric deal

Not only has Hladky turned Burnley down this summer, but the Ipswich situation looks to have affected the Clarets twice this summer, with goalkeeper Arijanet Muric looking set to move to Portman Road in the coming days.

That’s according to Alan Nixon, who revealed that the Premier League new boys are set to complete a £15 million move for the 25-year-old [pictured].

Having been first-choice in his side’s Championship title-winning campaign in 22/23, Muric was knocked down into reserve last season, with James Trafford winning the competition for the number-one spot for the majority of the season.

The Kosovo international only mustered ten appearances in the top flight, as Vincent Kompany’s side returned back to the Football League after just one season dining at the top table.

Now Town look to have made the most of both club’s situations, with a move for the former Manchester City man said to be on the cards, while Hladky returns to Czechia.