Ipswich Town loanee George Edmundson has hinted at his desire to win a permanent contract with Middlesbrough.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Tees, the on-loan defender made no secret of his ambition to extend his stay on Teesside beyond this season, after agreeing a season-long loan switch from Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day.

The centre-back was brought in to help flesh out Boro boss Michael Carrick's options in the middle of his defence, with early injury setbacks to Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry and Rav van den Berg.

But at 27, Edmundson hasn't come to the Riverside to sit on the bench and play a bit part role, he'll be determined to break into the starting lineup and show why he can be a long-term asset for the club.

Edmundson admits desire for permanent Boro deal

Rare is it to see a loan player who, before even playing a single minute of football in a Middlesbrough shirt, speak so open and honestly over already deciding that Boro is where he sees his long-term future.

But, that's exactly what Edmundson has done. Speaking with BBC Tees, the new recruit said: "I'm used to competition for places at the back.

"I've always backed myself, but I've got to train hard to get in the team and make it my shirt to lose.

"I'm playing for a contract, whether that's here, Ipswich or somewhere else. Obviously I've only been here two weeks, but I'd love to stay at Boro."

Edmundson's senior career stats, per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Ipswich Town 75 5 4 Rangers 17 2 1 Oldham 79 3 5 Derby County 10 1 0 AFC Fylde 12 0 0 Alfreton Town 8 2 0

Edmundson's words will undoubtedly have gone a long way to capturing the hearts of Middlesbrough supporters before he's even kicked a ball for the club, with his refreshing appetite to represent the club being something that Boro fans will love to hear.

In any good squad, and certainly ones that harbour aspirations of winning promotion, you need as many players in the dressing room who are ready to fight and battle for the club, and Edmundson certainly appears ready to give his all in the red and white shirt.

Edmundson must make most of opportunities in crowded centre-back room

As much as Edmundson evidently wants to become a part of the furniture at the Riverside Stadium, he isn't entering a centre-back unit that is short of options, or indeed quality.

Matt Clarke has arguably been Middlesbrough's best player through the early weeks of the 2024/25 season, whilst Luke Ayling and Anfernee Dijksteel are both comfortable operating in the middle of defence too.

But Edmundson's main competition for starting opportunities, and indeed for his plans of earning a permanent transfer to the club, is perhaps those who are preparing to make their returns from injury.

The aforementioned trio of Lenihan, Fry and Van den Berg are all classy operators at Championship level, with the first two of those being vastly experienced second tier defenders, whilst the latter is one of the brightest young talents in English football outside the Premier League.

Boro also captured the signing of highly-rated teenage centre-back Harley Hunt this summer, with the 17-year-old having already made his Middlesbrough debut in the Carabao Cup.

Therefore, with Carrick likely not wanting to rush his defenders back from injury before he's totally confident that they are ready, these next few weeks may be crucial for Edmundson.

The coming fixtures may well present as his best chance to impress Boro's decision makers, as Middlesbrough prepare to head into the meat and bones of their 2024/25 Championship campaign.