Highlights Gamechanger 20 Ltd's takeover of Ipswich Town has had a positive impact, with the club finishing 11th in League One and gaining automatic promotion the following season.

The signings made by Gamechanger 20 Ltd, such as George Hirst and Wes Burns, have played a crucial role in the club's success, contributing goals and assists.

Wes Burns, Marcus Harness, and Nathan Broadhead are examples of the astute signings made by Gamechanger 20 Ltd, highlighting their success in the transfer market since the takeover.

Gamechanger 20 Ltd purchased Ipswich Town in April 2021 for a reported fee of £40m, and since their takeover the club has been moving in a positive direction.

Gamechanger 20 Ltd appointed Kieran McKenna in December 2021 and the club has not looked back since, finishing 11th in the 2021/22 League One table, before gaining automatic promotion with a second place finish last season.

Then, incredibly, they have had one of the best ever starts to a Championship campaign and currently sit second in the league, despite losing to West Brom on Saturday evening.

Another key to the Tractor Boys' success of late has been the positive contributions of the signings Gamechanger 20 Ltd have made since their takeover.

For example, George Hirst was signed back in January on an initial loan from Leicester City, and his seven goals last season helped the Tractor Boys seal promotion, and his goal tally of four so far this season has helped McKenna's men to second in the Championship.

Wes Burns deal set the tone

The transfer that really set the tone for the Tractor Boys' current trajectory was actually the ownership group's first - Wes Burns from Fleetwood Town in summer 2021.

The wideman arrived at Portman Road on an undisclosed fee and has proved to be a very astute signing, as his impressive total of eight goals and 11 assists in League One last season helped fire the East Anglian outfit up to the Championship.

During his time at Fleetwood, Burns made 176 appearances between January 2017 and June 2021, scoring 23 goals, as well as scoring five goals in 14 appearances for the club in a loan spell back in 2016.

So far this season, in 13 Championship appearances, Burns has scored one goal and made one assist, but as per Fotmob he has also created 25 chances.

Other noteable Ipswich signings

Burns is far from the only excellent signing made by Gamechanger 20 Ltd, with Marcus Harness being another great example after joining the Tractor Boys from Portsmouth in the summer of 2022 also on an undisclosed fee.

Last campaign, Harness played his part in the Tractor Boys' promotion with six goals and two assists, meanwhile this season he has scored four goals in 15 appearances, despite making just two starts.

His goals have come at key times for McKenna's side this season, such as the trip to Birmingham earlier in November as the former Pompey man scored a late brace to secure a 2-2 draw for his side who trailed 2-0 when he was introduced to the action.

The ace also scored in the 86th minute in an October clash with Plymouth Argyle, which at the time put his side 3-1 up and proved to be the difference as the final score was 3-2.

So, a year on from making the very smart signing of Wes Burns, Gamechanger 20 Ltd were at it again with the shrewd signing of Harness.

Other successful signings by the Tractor Boys' owners include that of Wales international Nathan Broadhead who joined permanently from Everton in January and scored 10 goals in just 20 appearances last campaign. The former Toffees man has bagged six goals so far in the second-tier and is another great example of how well the Tractor Boys have performed in the transfer market since the takeover of 2021.

However, it was the signing of Wes Burns that really set the tone for Ipswich under this ownership group. Since then the Tractor Boys have made a plethora of astute signings who have helped the club get back to the Championship, and have also, impressively, put the club in a position in which they could push on from and possibly gain promotion to the Premier League. Getting your first decision so right does help to lift any pressure off.