Highlights Birmingham City's Jay Stansfield has shown promise during his loan spell, despite the team's inconsistent form under Wayne Rooney.

Stansfield has contributed nine goals to Birmingham's campaign so far, with his scoring often coming in bursts.

Ipswich Town could benefit from Stansfield's abilities, but he must carefully consider his options, including staying at Birmingham for their track record of developing young talents.

With the January transfer window less than a week away, now is a prime time for managers across the Championship to assess where their respective squads are currently at, with the aim of strengthening in the subsequent 31-day period.

Despite both clubs starting the season on strong runs of form, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town are two sides who will have differing aims as we officially enter the second period of the second tier campaign. Kieran McKenna's side currently sit five points inside the top two, whilst Birmingham have regressed under Wayne Rooney's management and could be precariously looking over their shoulder if results are to follow in a similar, inconsistent pattern.

Birmingham City's bright spark

Despite Birmingham's inconsistencies whilst adapting to Rooney's style of play, although the former Derby County boss has been at St Andrew's for over two months now, Jay Stansfield has continued to show glimpses of a promising future career throughout his loan spell.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Since making the temporary move from Fulham in John Eustace's final transfer window in charge in B9, the former Exeter City loanee has nine goal contributions to his name across 21 appearances for the Blues.

Seven of those have been through his own strikes, although these have often come in bursts in the first period of the campaign. After making his scoring debut against Plymouth Argyle on August 26th, Stansfield would score another two in the next three games, before failing to score until 28th October, which saw two in consecutive outings against high-flying Southampton and the aforementioned Tractor Boys.

Subsequently, his opener in the 3-3 draw at Home Park on Saturday was his first goal since then, which he backed up with a consolation in Wednesday's 3-1 home defeat to Stoke, which owed much to fellow prospect Romelle Donovan's hard work on the right flank.

Ipswich Town to potentially benefit from Jay Stansfield

As previously highlighted, Kieran McKenna's side will be all too aware of the threats Stansfield could pose after he opened the scoring in the sides' 2-2 draw back on November 4th, added to the fact he more than fits the bill when it comes to his philosophy.

Back in Town's League One days, the Northern Irishman set his stall out in terms of squad building, stating he wanted a "balance of different types and different ages, but primarily I want the squad built around a young, hungry, technical and athletic group of players who have a real passion to play for this football club. That will be the base," he said via the East Anglian Daily Times back in March 2022.

Town have more than showcased those qualities upon their return to the Championship, with McKenna's all-action playing style seeing the East Anglian outfit find the net 48 times - the division's joint highest, with an array of attackers at the centre of such statistics.

Ipswich Town forwards vs Jay Stansfield Stats 23/24 Goals Minutes per Goal Conversion rate (%) Shot accuracy (%) Conor Chaplin 8 244 15% 46% Nathan Broadhead 8 171 24% 41% George Hirst 6 280 16% 57% Freddie Ladapo 4 140 21% 63% Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) 7 235 24% 55% All stats as per BBC Sport (Correct as of December 27th 2023)

The fact that Ipswich reportedly have a £3m transfer pot for a striker in the upcoming window opens the door for a number of targets, especially as Dane Scarlett has been recalled by Tottenham Hotspur after the England youth international failed to score in 12 appearances.

Whilst the opportunity to add a Championship promotion on his CV will no doubt excite Stansfield, the circumstances surrounding Scarlett's loan agreement means he mustn't fully commit to the idea of moving to Portman Road, as staying at a club such as Birmingham, with their track record of developing young talents potentially more beneficial in the long run despite their lowly league position.