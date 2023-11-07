Highlights Wayne Rooney suffers heartbreak as Ipswich Town secures a late 2-2 draw with Birmingham City.

Results and fan anger cast doubt on Rooney's appointment as Birmingham boss.

Marcus Harness' equalizer raises questions about Birmingham's mental strength and ability to secure crucial wins, putting even more pressure on Rooney.

Wayne Rooney suffered agonising late heartbreak as Ipswich Town managed to secure a late 2-2 draw at Birmingham City on Saturday.

After suffering three defeats in his first three games as Birmingham boss, many people have been questioning whether replacing John Eustace with Rooney was the right decision.

In fairness, the Manchester United legend has faced some difficult games, suffering a 1-0 defeat against a then-in form Middlesbrough side, losing 2-0 at home against promotion candidates Hull City and then going to Southampton and being beaten 3-1 by Russell Martin's talented side.

However, some Birmingham supporters were angry even before Rooney's first game because they disagreed with the club's decision to sack Eustace.

Results since then haven't done anything to improve the mood at St Andrew's, with many home supporters voicing their displeasure following their home defeat against the Tigers.

And they are currently sitting in the bottom half of the Championship.

Championship Table (14th-16th) P GD Pts 14 Swansea City 15 2 19 15 Birmingham City 15 -1 19 16 Watford 15 0 18

What happened during the Birmingham City v Ipswich Town game?

Coming into this game, Birmingham looked to be the underdogs considering Ipswich were and still are in second place following an excellent start to the season under Kieran McKenna.

But it was the hosts who took the lead at St Andrew's, with Rooney's fairly easy decision to start Jay Stansfield paying off as the Fulham loanee swivelled and fired the ball home in the 13th minute.

Blues doubled their lead shortly after half-time with Cameron Burgess diverting Juninho Bacuna's ball into his own net.

And with the hosts making it to the 75th minute without conceding, it looked as though they were going to secure the three points, but Marcus Harness managed to guide the ball into the back of the net in the 79th minute to half the deficit.

And 10 minutes later, Harness managed to grab his brace with a magnificent volley to rescue a point for the Tractor Boys.

McKenna's side would have been hoping to secure all three points, but will take a draw considering they were 2-0 down.

Birmingham, on the other hand, will be devastated.

How could Marcus Harness' equaliser prove to be costly for Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City?

Just imagine how much a win could have benefitted Birmingham.

It would have raised morale considerably for a number of reasons.

Firstly, a win alone would have helped to stop Birmingham's potential further slide down the table and potentially fired them back into the promotion mix.

And a victory against Ipswich would have been particularly satisfying and morale-boosting because the Tractor Boys have been nothing short of superb this season.

To win in front of their home supporters would have been great as well, but many went home probably feeling dissatisfied and gutted.

Temporarily silencing the critics would have been useful for Rooney - but this comeback will leave people questioning whether Blues have the mental strength to hold on to leads and secure vital wins.

This late comeback will also be a gut punch for the players who worked so hard to get themselves into a 2-0 lead, but still weren't rewarded with three precious points.

People will be counting how many games Blues have gone winless under Rooney and it's not as if their next game is easy either, with his side travelling to Sunderland next weekend.

A loss there will increase the pressure on him further ahead of their return to St Andrew's for their game against Sheffield Wednesday.

If they lose against the Black Cats and don't secure a win against the Owls, things could become toxic in the stands against Danny Rohl's side and that's not good for Tom Wagner and Garry Cook, both of whom will be keen to keep supporters on their side.

If that means sacking Rooney after a small number of games, they may do it. For Rooney and Birmingham's sake, you hope Saturday's late equaliser isn't a sliding doors moment.