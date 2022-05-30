Ipswich Town finalise transfer swoop for 11-goal striker

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Freddie Ladapo on a free transfer on a three-year contract.

✍️ Welcome to #itfc, Freddie! The 29-year-old frontman, who has penned a three-year deal at Portman Road, will join Town following the expiration of his contract with Rotherham United in June. 👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) May 30, 2022

It has already been confirmed that the striker will be leaving Rotherham United when his deal expires in the summer and the Tractor Boys revealed that Ladapo will be part of Kieran McKenna’s side next season.

Bringing in a new number nine was always going to be a priority for the Tractor Boys and in Ladapo they have picked up someone who has proven himself at this level.

The 29-year-old hit 11 goals for the Millers as they won promotion, although his time with the club was soured after he pushed to leave in January.

That didn’t happen though, but he has now got his move, and McKenna explained to the club’s media how Ladapo will help the team moving forward.

“We are really happy to have secured Freddie’s services. He is a proven goalscorer at this level but beyond that he brings qualities to the side that we think will be important for us.

“Freddie has a good physical stature, the ability to run beyond the defence, and is good in one-on-one situations.”

The verdict

This seems like a very smart bit of business for Ipswich because they will need a prolific scorer next season and Ladapo’s history suggests he can do that.

As McKenna outlines, his game isn’t just about goals either, as he has the physicality to lead the line and could be ideal focal point for the side.

Sorting this so early means Ladapo can get to know his teammates on the first day of pre-season and he will hope to settle quickly and then play a key role to help Ipswich back to the Championship.

