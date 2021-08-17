Ipswich Town finalise player’s Portman Road exit

Callum Page has rejoined Needham Market on loan from Ipswich Town.

Page started out at Needham Market back in the 2016/17 season when he joined the club as a EJA U16 player. Over the course of four years he progressed through and graduated from the Needham Market Academy.

Now, aged 19 and after an extensive trial period spent with Ipswich Town U23s, the attacking midfielder signed a two-year professional deal with the League One outfit in June.

Robert Peace, Operations & Academy Director at Needham Market Academy, was delighted for Callum on his achievement, telling this to the club’s official website: “Callum has worked very hard throughout his time with Needham Market FC and our Academy. He has taken all opportunities to best develop himself and I am pleased we were able to help on his journey. Callum has a bright future in the game, and he knows his hard work needs to continue.”

The youngster spoke highly of Needham boss Kevin Horlock and the impact the gaffer and the club had on him as a whole when speaking to Suffolk News in June.

“Before Kev came in I was struggling to get a game for the reserves. I was on the bench a lot,” he said. “But he watched me play for 10 minutes, started me in the next game and I scored a hat-trick. I’ve haven’t looked back since then.”

He will now look to crack on and continue his development back at Bloomfields this season and with the action coming thick and fast, he doesn’t have to wait long to get involved as he goes straight into the squad for tonight’s home clash against St. Ives Town.

The Verdict

There’s not much to go on when assessing young Page but he certainly shone through in the Academy judging by what Academy Director Robert Pearce had to say.

It sounds like Page has the right attitude to progress which is proven by the joy he has shown in going back to Needham Market in order to get some serious minutes under his belt.

Overall if Page gets his chance to play on a regular basis, which it seems like he will going straight into today’s match day squad, then this young talent could flourish in the division and perhaps be one to watch coming through the EFL in the next few seasons.