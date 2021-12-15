Ipswich Town figure makes Sunderland claim amidst managerial speculation

Interim Ipswich Town boss John McGreal has claimed to the Sunderland Echo that he isn’t thinking about taking charge of the club’s game against Sunderland amidst talk that a new manager could be appointed soon.

Various names including the likes of Neil Harris and Neil Warnock have been linked with the vacant role at Portman Road, with McGreal having been handed the reigns on a temporary basis whilst CEO Mark Ashton searches for a long term successor to Paul Cook.

As a result of this McGreal was only told that he would be in charge for just a handful of games, and that appears to be the attitude that he is sticking too moving forwards as the speculation surrounding the role continues.

Asked if he was thinking about managing the team against Sunderland next Saturday, the former Colchester United manager stated the following:

“No. I was put in as caretaker/interim for a couple of games”, he said.

Before continuing, “honestly, I’m really not thinking about Sunderland. Obviously you hear about the ticket sales and how many thousands are going to be there. It’s going to be a brilliant event for the club and the fans. It’s a big game.”

Since taking over the role McGreal has seen his side lose to Charlton and draw to Wigan Athletic over the past few days.

In the meantime he will be hoping that his players can progress in the FA Cup this evening as they travel to League Two Barrow for a second round replay.

The Verdict

McGreal’s comments seem to hint that a new man could be on the way into the hotseat at Portman Road, so it will be interesting to see if anyone is in place come next weekend.

There have been plenty of names that have been linked with the vacancy, however it now appears that the list is narrowing down to two or three candidates.

It will be intriguing to see if Ipswich go for a more experienced man or not, with the Paul Cook experiment having largely failed.

Whoever comes in will be given great resources and a squad that is capable of taking the club towards a top six place in the long run.