Ipswich Town figure makes claim on striker’s future after Portsmouth agreement

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has refused to rule out striker Joe Pigott playing a role for the club in the future.

Pigott endured a difficult debut campaign with the Tractor Boys last season, scoring just three times in 29 appearances in all competitions for the club.

As a result, the striker has now joined Ipswich’s League One rivals Portsmouth on a season-long loan, as part of a move that saw winger Marcus Harness head to Portman Road on a permanent deal.

But despite his departure from Ipswich for the time being, it seems that McKenna is not writing off Pigott’s future with the club completely, just yet.

Which club do these 27 ex-Portsmouth players now play for?

1 of 27 James Bolton? Plymouth Sunderland Wycombe Wigan

Speaking after Pigott scored twice in a 5-2 friendly win over Leyton Orient on Tuesday, about whether the striker could still have a future at Portman Road, McKenna told the EADT: “Obviously it’s a loan move so it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a future with the club. It’s a chance for him to go and get games and I’m sure he’ll do well.”

There are still two years remaining on Pigott’s contract with Ipswich, meaning there will be 12 months remaining on his deal at Portman Road, once his loan spell with Pompey comes to an end.

The Verdict

This does feel like a sensible stance for McKenna to take with regards to Pigott’s future.

Since he will still be contracted to Ipswich once his loan spell with Portsmouth is over, it would be a risk to rule anything out, when he could yet prove to be a useful asset for the Tractor Boys.

Indeed, Pigott’s form with AFC Wimbledon that tempted Ipswich to make a move for him in the first place, and if he can rediscover that while at Fratton Park, he could make a significant contribution for Ipswich from 2023/24 and beyond.

With that in mind, you get the feeling that McKenna and co. will be paying plenty of attention to how Pigott fares at Portsmouth this season, which may have a big say on where he is playing his football after that point.