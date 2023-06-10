Kieran McKenna has emerged as a potential managerial candidate at two significant clubs this summer.

The Ipswich Town boss has been linked with the role at Leicester City as they search for a manager that can bring the club back to the Premier League.

Celtic are also considering the Northern Irishman as a possible candidate following Ange Postecoglou’s departure for Tottenham Hotspur.

How has Kieran McKenna fared at Ipswich Town?

The 37-year-old has been with the club since the end of 2021 and has brought the Tractor Boys back to the Championship.

A first half-season with the team saw Ipswich earn an 11th place finish before a first full campaign saw the team leap into second in the table.

An impressive haul of 98 points secured automatic promotion to the second tier, finishing just three points behind title winners Plymouth Argyle in an intense battle for a top two spot.

This has earned him a lot of plaudits in what is his first role as manager.

McKenna previously worked as an underage coach at Manchester United before moving into a coaching role as part of the first team squad under Jose Mourinho and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Would Kieran McKenna be a good appointment at Celtic or Leicester City?

McKenna’s attacking style of play could be a good fit at either club, but they are both a big step up from where he has earned his experience.

It would be a big risk to take a gamble on him at this stage.

While he achieved success in League One, the step up to a club with the immediate ambitions of Celtic and Leicester would be a big challenge.

His lack of managerial experience at that level could go against him, and it may prove too much pressure to take on at this stage of his career.

Should Kieran McKenna remain at Ipswich Town?

The 37-year-old should instead see through his time at Portman Road and look to bring the team as far as he can before looking to jump ship.

Investment in the summer is likely, so he should be given the funds to prove he can compete in the second tier.

If he can take Ipswich to promotion contention within the next couple of seasons then he will have proved his readiness to take the step up to these types of clubs.

Continuing to build-up his reputation and CV at a place where he is comfortable is where he is most likely to succeed in the long-term.