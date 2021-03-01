Ipswich Town figure gives update on manager search

Ipswich Town and Paul Lambert have parted company and the Tractor Boys are now looking for a new manager.

Though Town have earned a couple of decent results in their last two games, the former Norwich and Aston Villa manager and the club have decided to call it quits, with it clear things behind the scenes were not particularly rosy.

Indeed, plenty of fans on social media have made their feelings known this season and it is up to the next manager to bring the club and the support together and get everyone pulling in the same direction.

Lee O’Neill, General Manager of Football Operations at the club, then, has revealed they will not rush into a new appointment:

Town's general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, said the Club will take as long as is needed to appoint a new manager at Portman Road. 👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) March 1, 2021

The Verdict

Ipswich need to get this one right.

They’re at risk of another season in League One and their club should simply not be in the third tier.

It’s a great job and a great team for the right manager and if they can get the appointment right then there is still plenty of time to get a play-off place secured at the very least.

It needs to be a collective effort from the top down at Ipswich, though, and the new manager will surely seek assurances that he is going to be given proper support from those above to get the club firing once more.