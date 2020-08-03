Ipswich Town fielding duo’s interest in 11-goal ace

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood is on the radar of League One rivals Fleetwood Town, whilst Dundee United also hold an interest in reuniting the 29-year-old with Micky Mellon.

Norwood has been an Ipswich player for little over a year, after arriving at Portman Road from Tranmere Rovers last summer.

In his debut season with the Tractor Boys, Norwood struck 11 goals in 28 League One appearances, but it was not enough to steer Paul Lambert’s side into the play-off places by the time the season was curtailed.

In a report by the East Anglian Times, it is confirmed that Norwood has admirers this summer, with Fleetwood a League One rival that’s interested in making a move for him.

Additionally, there’s interest from Dundee, who are now managed by ex-Tranmere boss Mellon. He and Norwood helped Rovers to promotion from League Two in 2018/19, with the latter bagging 32 goals across all competitions.

In terms of Fleetwood, they succeeded where Ipswich failed in League One by reaching the play-offs.

However, Joey Barton’s side were beaten by Wycombe Wanderers in the semi-finals and are now facing up to another season in League One.

Whilst they are keen to add Norwood to their striking options, further reports indicate that a move across League One is unlikely for the 29-year-old give the size of the contract he is on, which runs until 2022.

The Verdict

Norwood has a lot of attributes to be admired: he’s physical, a hard worker and, most importantly, scores goals.

If Ipswich have any ambitions of getting promotion next season, though, they have to retain the 29-year-old.

Selling him to a direct rival in Fleetwood makes no sense and whilst a link up with Mellon might be tempting for the player, this part of his career is better served in England.

Thoughts? Let us know!