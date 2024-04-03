This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has been linked with taking over at Manchester United amid changes at the club, and the success that he has had with the Tractor Boys.

A report from Football Insider has said that United hold a concrete interest in the Northern Irish manager. They added that those inside Old Trafford have been thoroughly impressed with the work he has done to take Ipswich from League One to the top of the Championship, and that sources from within the club see him as a future manager of the Red Devils.

Even though there is no vacant managerial role at Man United, the outlet previously reported that current boss Erik ten Hag is not seen as a long-term option for the club. McKenna worked at United, before taking the Town job, as a coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

This would not be the first time that a Premier League opening has presented itself to the 37-year-old. Crystal Palace had reported interest in McKenna after they decided to part ways with Roy Hodgson, but he stated, at the time, that his full focus was on Ipswich and their performances this season, as per London News Online.

Football League World's Ipswich fan pundit, Henry, has revealed his thoughts on the links, and what he thinks McKenna should do next.

The fan pundit believes that going back to the Red Devils would be the wrong thing for the 37-year-old to do, at this moment in time. But he does see it as a reflection of his ability as a manager.

He said: "McKenna has been linked to the Man United job. I think that it's a testament to how well he has done, but I don't see him moving in the next year, year-and-a-half, to a club like Manchester United. Obviously, it's a massive club and he has connections to them, and there are not many clubs in the world that offer what they can offer.

"I think McKenna is smart enough to see that Man U aren't a great prospect. Obviously there is Old Trafford, the training ground etc. But it's actually a bit behind the other clubs in terms of how they do things, how they run things. It's going to change with the new management behind the scenes.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the chairman of INEOS, has recently bought 25% of the club for £1.3 billion, and has taken control of the football operations at the club, as per ESPN.

"For McKenna, this is just his first job as a manager, and I don't think he would benefit much from going to United. Look at Frank Lampard at Chelsea, It maybe works for a short space of time, but I think he's got a lot more to learn. Going to them is probably his end goal, and I think he'll be fantastic at it. Ideally, he is with Ipswich for a long time, but I think his next move would be more of a step two club.

"I think Brighton offers the best prospect. You saw that he didn't fancy taking up the Palace role because they're not quite where Brighton are, and I don't think Man United are a good prospect for a young manager to go to. We've seen that Ten Hag's status in football isn't at its best, in comparison to when he came in. But, again, it's testament to how well he [McKenna] has done, and fingers crossed he stays with Ipswich, regardless of whether we go up or stay in the Championship.

"I hope to see him there next season. He has been integral to the stadium development, and especially the training ground development and plans. They built it on his recommendations and on what he wants, plus he signed a long-term deal in the summer, so we'd get a fairly hefty compensation if he was to leave, but I don't think right now is the right time for Man United and McKenna."

McKenna should see out most of Ipswich deal, at least

That new deal that the FLW Tractor Boys fan pundit mentioned schedules the Northern Irishman to stay at Portman Road until the summer of 2027, and it wouldn't be unreasonable for him to stay there beyond this season, and maybe into the next. The 37-year-old has his side punching way above their weight. When he took over at the end of 2021, Ipswich were a mid-table, third tier side. Now, with six games to go in the 2023/24 campaign, they are on the cusp of reaching the Premier League.

Championship Table (As it stands April 3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 40 33 87 2 Leeds United 40 44 86 3 Leicester City 39 42 85 4 Southampton 38 25 74

Part of the reason why he reportedly turned down the chance to move to replace Hodgson at Palace was because of the upward trajectory that Town were on, as per the Daily Mail. Somehow that launch angle has become even more vertical. If he was reluctant to leave then because of 'what could be?' then he has to stay at Portman Road for the foreseeable with the way things are going now.