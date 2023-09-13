Highlights Ipswich Town's strong start to the season has raised hopes of a top two finish in the Championship, but a top 10 finish is a more realistic aim for their first year back in the second division.

The quality of the Championship is competitive and there are several strong teams vying for promotion, making it unlikely that there will be a runaway leader like Burnley last year.

Despite the tough competition, Ipswich's positive start has given fans reason to be optimistic and a top 10 finish would be a very achievable and satisfying outcome in their first season back in the division.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town were tipped by many to be a surprise package in the Championship during pre-season.

The Tractor Boys have delivered in the early stages of the campaign, winning four of their first five fixtures.

Kieran McKenna’s side are second in the table, just one point off league leaders Preston North End.

This has plenty of people wondering if the team can earn a second consecutive promotion after going up from League One earlier this year.

Ipswich have not been in the Premier League since 2002, so a return after just one year back in the Championship would be some achievement.

Can Ipswich Town finish in the automatic promotion places this season?

FLW’s Ipswich fan pundit Henry wants to believe that a top two finish is a possibility for this team given the start to the campaign that they’ve made.

However, he has claimed that a top 10 finish is a much more realistic aim given it is their first year back in the second division.

“My heart says I hope so, my head says no,” Henry told Football League World.

“I think the quality in the Championship [isn’t as good], there’s not going to be a runaway leader, like a Burnley last year.

“But I think the quality of Leicester, Southampton, Leeds and you’ve got the surprise, Preston, look fairly well organised, Norwich look strong, unfortunately.

“So I think there’s going to be a sort of nine or 10 clubs, Coventry look good still, and will think they can get that top two spot.

“Be interesting to see what happens when we get to January. In terms of those clubs with a bit of a more financial thrust, [they] will be able to use that in January to add to their stock and add to their top two case.

“I think Ipswich would be very, very pleased to finish in a top 10 position first season back. Play-offs would be amazing. Top two would be sensational.”

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

Ipswich have earned some impressive wins already this season, beating the likes of Sunderland, Stoke City, Cardiff City and QPR.

Their sole loss came at home to Leeds United, in a thrilling seven-goal affair that saw them come away with a 4-3 defeat.

Next up for McKenna’s side is a clash away to Sheffield Wednesday on 16 September.

Would a top 10 finish be a good achievement for Ipswich Town this season?

It is still far too early in the year to take a look at the Championship table and get much away from it.

It will only be in the next 10 to 12 weeks that we will get a clearer picture of the true hierarchy for this season.

From there, we will be able to tell what a real aim for this Ipswich team should be in their first term back in the division, whether it’s top 10 or top two.

But their positive start has certainly given supporters reason to be optimistic, so a top 10 finish seems a very achievable aim.