“I thought he was certain to go out on loan” – Ipswich Town fan pundit reacts to player’s resurgence under McKenna

Kayden Jackson put in an incredible showing for Ipswich Town at the weekend and after such a scintillating performance, FLW’s Tractor Boys pundit Henry has revealed he hopes the striker continues to shine for the club.

The forward has been on the very fringes of the League One side recently, struggling to break into the team and even training with the club’s reserve side under previous bosses. Since Paul Cook has departed though and was replaced by Kieran McKenna, the 27-year-old has found new life at Portman Road.

He managed 76 minutes of action in his team’s stalemate against MK Dons and then followed up that match with a superb performance at the weekend. Jackson played a hand in all three goals, as Ipswich stormed to a 3-0 win over Burton. With one goal and two assists, he was simply unplayable.

It’s likely to keep him in the team for a good while longer and it will be a nice change for the former Accrington Stanley man, who has so far managed just seven outings in the league for the Tractor Boys this season. Up until January, he was nowhere near the team and even in the first month of 2022 he was a bit-part player.

Now though he is back amongst the matchday squad and could even feature in the first-team regularly again if he keeps this up. FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry has certainly been impressed and even claimed that it must take ‘a lot of mental strength’ from Jackson to force his way back into the reckoning.

Speaking about whether it has been a surprise to see a resurgence from the player, he said: “For me, it’s an absolutely huge surprise and long may it continue.

“I thought he was certain to go out on loan or permanently either in January or the summer. Under the last two managers, [Paul] Lambert made him train with the Under-23s and[Paul] Cook was happy to let him go and he didn’t really start or really feature in any of the matchday squads.

“However, Kieran McKenna clearly likes a lot of his attributes, he is very very quick, works very hard and he understands tasks when they are given to him so he’s clearly quite a very mouldable player and McKenna likes that in him.

“On top of that, it clearly takes a lot of mental strength to be told by not one but two managers that he won’t be playing with the first-team but to keep coming back and training and trying hard and trying to get back into that first-team squad, a lot of other people would have been sick of the club and wouldn’t be bothered to train at 100% but clearly Jackson is happy to do that. He adds to the depth and versatility of our strikers.”

The Verdict

Kayden Jackson has worked hard to get back into the Ipswich Town reckoning and he will be delighted with how his weekend went against Burton.

He could not have pictured a better way for it to go and if he can keep up that kind of form for the remainder of the season, then Ipswich could potentially think about a play-off tilt. Under Kieran McKenna though there can be no question that they have improved massively.

He has the players performing well and is picking up the results to match it too. A player like Jackson will also be full of confidence that the former Man United coach has put faith in him again and is allowing him to shine in League One.

The issue is whether he can keep it up and whether he will now hold onto a regular starting berth. That remains in his hands – and with showings like the one against the Brewers, he will be a guaranteed starter, of that there can be no doubt.