Ipswich Town fan pundit delivers glowing verdict on Kieran McKenna’s start at Portman Road

Succeeding Paul Cook midway through December, Kieran McKenna has made a great start at the helm of Ipswich Town.

The 35-year-old has helped change this season from one that was heading towards mediocrity, into a campaign where promotion back to the Championship is still. genuine possibility.

The Tractor Boys are currently five League One games without a loss, picking up 11 points in that time, whilst they have not conceded in that time too.

Helping to transform the performances, results and the mood around the club, McKenna would have certainly enjoyed his time at Portman Road thus far.

Issuing his verdict on McKenna’s start to life at Ipswich Town, FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry said: “In regard to Kieran McKenna’s start at Ipswich, seven wins in 10, seven clean sheets, really starting to see his style of play, and it looks like the players have bought into the system.

“The spine of the team is there now, so with Edmundson, Woolfenden and Donacien in the back, Evans and Morsy in the middle, and then a rotating front three, with wing-backs of Burns and Thompson, we’ve clearly got a really good balance in the side.

“There is also competition for places, like I mentioned cheat rotation of the front three, its meant that people need to impress to keep playing, and just from training ground pictures, you can see there are a lot of smiles and players are getting better on the pitch.

“A big positive for me though overall is his post-match interviews. These are a really great listen, so they are really articulate, insightful and for any football fan, you get a lot from them.

As a fan, you get an understanding of why he has selected those types of players, and one, that is interesting, two, it helps the fans feel closer to the team, and three, you can clearly see the effort and time gone into planning every game.

So, overall, really loving Kieran McKenna’s start to Ipswich Town.”

The verdict

It was a real surprise to see Paul Cook struggling to get the best out of a very competitive squad, with McKenna almost immediately seeing success.

It appears that McKenna has created a real positive working environment in Suffolk with players starting to get on board with his ideas.

As Henry says, the young manager comes across very well in his interview, with his composed manner and obvious tactical knowledge particularly coming through.

It remains to be seen what will happen this season, but if the Tractor Boys do miss out on promotion this year, they are likely to be some force next time out.