Ipswich Town fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Tractorboys transfer deals from over the years

Ipswich Town are enjoying quite a summer.

After missing out on a spot in the play-offs last term the Tractorboys have doubled their efforts in the transfer market by making wholesale changes to the playing squad.

Paul Cook clearly means business as he gears his side up for the promotion race this term with the club undergoing one of their most productive transfer windows in years.

But how much do you remember about the club’s transfer activity over the years? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 22 In what year did Ipswich sign Andros Townsend on loan from Spurs? 2009 2010 2011 2012