Everton have turned down an offer of £4m from Ipswich Town for striker Ellis Simms.

The 22-year-old has been at Everton since he was a teenager, but he has struggled to establish himself as a regular, with his game time coming out on loan.

After a successful spell with Hearts, Simms was sent to Sunderland last season, and he managed seven goals in 17 appearances during a productive six months on Wearside.

However, with the Toffees struggling, and lacking depth up top, he was recalled in January to help them stay in the Premier League.

Even though he scored a crucial equaliser at Chelsea, Simms failed to get minutes under Sean Dyche, who seemed reluctant to play him despite their issues up top.

Therefore, a summer move has been on the cards, and it’s been reported that a host of clubs in the Championship are looking to bring the player in this summer - including the Tractor Boys.

And, in a fresh development, Football Insider has revealed that Ipswich have made a £4m offer for Simms, but it has been rejected. The update does add that Everton will be open to a sale in the window though, but they clearly want a higher fee than the one that has been tabled.

Kieran McKenna is expected to be busy in the market as he looks to strengthen his Ipswich squad as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Ipswich Town summer transfer plans

Since the change in ownership, Ipswich have been very ambitious in the transfer market, and this is another example of that as they try to back McKenna with some big signings this summer. You can understand why they have identified Simms as a target, because he has proven himself at this level, he has a good physicality to his game, and at 22, his best years should be ahead of him.

Given the number of rival clubs showing an interest in Simms, it would be a real coup if they can convince him to move to Portman Road. A £4m offer seems fair enough for Simms, particularly given Everton’s financial issues, but they are hoping the level of interest in the attacker could drive the price up in the coming weeks.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming weeks, and whether Ipswich go back with a bigger bid, or if any of the other clubs make an offer. Either way, it seems Simms will move on, and he will be a great addition for any Championship side.