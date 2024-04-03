Ipswich Town have been the Championship’s sharpest shooters this season, with no team in the second tier topping their 84 goals scored throughout the course of the campaign.

Kieran McKenna’s side are averaging over two goals a game as it stands, which leaves them top of the table with six matches remaining in the season as the hunt for Premier League football intensifies.

With the likes of Nathan Broadhead, Conor Chaplin, Kieffer Moore and Omari Hutchinson at their disposal, the Tractor Boys are well-stocked in the forward department, with Ali Al-Hamadi and Jeremy Sarmiento also playing their part up top.

And with another striker on their books currently impressing lower down the football pyramid, the Suffolk side will have a decision to make about their options come the summer, with tough calls having to be made.

Gassan Ahadme offers Ipswich Town another striker option next season

Gassan Ahadme has played a major part in Cambridge United’s recent resurgence near the bottom of the League One table, with the Ipswich loanee netting 12 times this season to help the U’s stave off any relegation fears.

The forward was on the books of Norwich City until the January of 2022 when he made the move to Burton Albion, before a stretch of six goals in 20 league appearances tempted Ipswich into a move just nine months later.

Despite spending the best part of three months on the sidelines due to a foot injury picked up just before Christmas, the 23-year-old has contributed massively during his time at The Abbey, and continues to be a constant menace for third tier defenders.

Three goals over the Easter weekend exemplifies that, with the Moroccan finding the second in a 2-0 victory over Barnsley on Good Friday, before bagging a brace in the 3-1 win against Wigan Athletic the following Monday.

The striker’s aerial prowess is something to admire, with two of his three in the last week coming with his head, while another first-time effort from a wide delivery proves just how clinical he has been since his return to the side.

The return to action has seen the forward pick up exactly where he left off before his injury; having been on a run of six goals in six matches until he was ruled out of action, with Cambridge sitting handsomely in mid-table as we headed into 2024.

Ahadme’s influence on the side was plain to see once he was unable for selection, with the U’s winning just three of the 15 matches without him, as they slid closer and closer into the relegation picture.

Gassan Ahadme Cambridge United League One stats Appearances 23 Starts 17 Goals 10 Goals/90 0.59 Shots/90 2.71 As of April 3rd, 2024, Source: FBRef

But after their maximum point return from the Easter double-header, United now have six points separating themselves and the bottom four, and they will have their Ipswich loanee to thank for turning things around.

Gassan Ahadme's Ipswich Town contract information

Those at Portman Road will have been keeping a keen eye on his progress while he has been in Cambridgeshire this season, and will have been impressed by their forward’s impressive goal return for a side sitting so close to the bottom of the table.

Ahadme’s physicality is a real asset - underlined by his incredible aerial threat - and could offer Town an alternative to current striker Kieffer Moore once the AFC Bournemouth loanee returns to his parent club in the summer.

With five of his 12 goals this season coming with his head, the Moroccan will offer something different to McKenna’s side if given the opportunity, the same way Moore [pictured] can notch a goal out of nothing once the ball leaves the turf.

With a contract that runs until 2025, this summer will be the last chance the Tractor Boys could command a fee for their striker, so the temptation to sell must be there, with plenty of League One and Championship clubs likely to be interested in a player who will reach double figures in goals.

Much of the deliberation will come when the season comes to a close and Ipswich finally know what division they will be playing their football in for the next campaign; with just two points separating the top three in the Championship as it stands contract decisions will be tough to negotiate.

Ahadme has done as much as he can to prove he has what it takes to cut it at a decent level in the EFL though, and has forced Town’s hand into making a decision about his future; a few more goals before the season comes to a close and he could stake his claim for being given another chance ahead of the next campaign.