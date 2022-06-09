Ipswich Town facing potential battle with League One rivals to secure 33-year-old’s signature

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Danny Hylton on a free transfer this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

Hylton’s current deal at Luton Town is set to expire at the end of June and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

The Hatters revealed last month that negotiations were currently ongoing with the 33-year-old.

It is understood that Ipswich could face competition for Hylton’s signature from Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic who have both been touted as potential suitors.

Hylton helped Luton reach the play-off semi-finals last season in the Championship by making 17 appearances for the club during the regular campaign.

The former Oxford United man went on to feature in both legs of the club’s showdown with Huddersfield Town as the Hatters suffered a 2-1 defeat on aggregate.

Ipswich have already bolstered their attacking options this summer by swooping for Freddie Ladapo.

The 29-year-old signed a three-year deal at Portman Road in May after featuring for Rotherham United in League One last season.

Having finished 11th in the third-tier standings earlier this year, Ipswich will be determined to launch a sustained push for promotion in this division under the guidance of manager Kieran McKenna next season.

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see whether Ipswich are able to fend off competition from Portsmouth and Charlton for Hylton’s signature.

Whereas the forward only managed to score four goals in the second-tier for Luton last season, he did produce some encouraging performances during his most recent League One campaign.

Hylton helped the Hatters secure promotion to the Championship by scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 25 league appearances in the 2018/19 season.

No longer able to call upon the services of Macauley Bonne or James Norwood, Ipswich may find it beneficial to turn to Hylton for inspiration next season as he possesses a wealth of experience.

In order to have the best chance of convincing Hylton to make the move to Portman Road, the Blues may need to offer him assurances regarding game-time.