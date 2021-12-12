Ipswich Town facing player blow as decision reportedly made over on-loan man

Brighton are set to recall goalkeeper Christian Walton from his loan with Ipswich to sell him in January, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Walton joined Ipswich on a season-long loan from Brighton back in the summer transfer window, and has established himself as the club’s number one recently.

The goalkeeper has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys, producing some impressive performances in the process.

Now however, it appears as though Walton’s time at Portman Road, could soon be coming to an end.

According to this latest update, Brighton have the option to recall Walton from his loan with Ipswich in January, and are planning to do that.

The Seagulls will apparently then attempt to sell the 26-year-old to a club in the Championship, though it remains to be seen who that might be.

Walton is out of contract at Brighton in the summer, so the club will reportedly look to sell him in January, in the hopes of receiving a fee for him, rather than him going for free at the end of the season.

It is thought that Walton is seen as surplus to requirements at Brighton, after several loan spells away from the club, including with Blackburn and Wigan.

The Verdict

It feels as though this will be a big blow for Ipswich if it happens.

Walton has emerged as a really important figure for the Tractor Boys between the posts, and it would be a significant setback for them to lose his presence in their own penalty area.

Indeed, if Walton is to move on, then it seems crucial that Ipswich bring in another ‘keeper to ensure they still have some solid options between the posts at Portman Road.

You do even wonder whether they might try with an attempt to sign Walton permanently themselves, given they showed in the summer window that they are ready and willing to spend big on player signings.