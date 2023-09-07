Highlights Ipswich Town could miss out on signing Axel Tuanzebe, following links with the centre back.

The 25-year-old is reportedly in talks with La Liga side Real Betis.

Tuanzebe is a free agent after leaving Manchester United this summer, meaning clubs can still sign him even though the transfer window is now closed.

Ipswich Town could be set to miss out on the signing of centre back Axel Tuanzebe.

That's after a report from The Daily Mail claimed that Spanish side Real Betis are now in talks to sign the 25-year-old.

What is Tuanzebe's current situation?

Having come through the academy ranks with Manchester United, Tuanzebe made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

The defender has also spent time out on loan with Aston Villa, Napoli, and then Stoke City, spending the second half of last season with the Potters.

During his spell with Villa, Tuanzebe helped the club to win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, although he has been hampered by injury in recent years.

With his contract at Old Trafford expiring at the end of last season, United elected not to extend his deal, meaning he is now a free agent.

The centre back is yet to find a new club, although he has been linked with several this summer, and due to the fact he is currently without a team, he can still be signed even though the transfer window has closed.

Now though, it seems as though Tuanzebe may be close to securing a move to his next club, although that may be one that takes him out of England.

Ipswich facing competition for Tuanzebe

Earlier this month, it was reported that Ipswich were set to continue talks with Tuanzebe about a deal for the centre back, having previously been linked with the 25-year-old.

Tuanzebe previously worked with current Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, during the Tractor Boys' boss' previous time working with United's academy.

Now however, it seems as though Ipswich are not the only ones who may be looking to secure the services of Tuanzebe with the window closed.

According to this latest update, La Liga side Real Betis are now in talks with Tuanzebe, over a potential deal to bring the defender to Spain.

Having taken seven points from their opening four league games of the season, Betis currently sit seventh in the early Spanish top-flight standings.

It is also noted that newly promoted Premier League duo Sheffield United and Luton Town have previously expressed an interest in Tuanzebe over the course of this summer.

Would it be a blow for Ipswich to miss out on Tuanzebe?

There would no doubt be some disappointment for Ipswich if they did not sign Tuanzebe.

The centre back is a solid option at Championship level when fit, and the fact that McKenna is already familiar with him, could bring the best out of Tuanzebe were he to make the move to Portman Road.

However, Ipswich do have plenty of options at centre back already with the likes of Luke Woolfenden, Janoi Donacien, George Edmundson, Elkan Baggott and Cameron Burgess, so they may have the depth to cope without him.

Indeed, the fact they have started the Championship season so strongly - sitting second in the table with 12 points from five games - may also give them confidence they can hold their own after promotion to this level, even if that do not sign Tuanzebe.

As a result, while it may be disappointing for Ipswich if they do not sign Tuanzebe, such an occurence may not be disastrous.