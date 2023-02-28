Ipswich Town will be looking to close the gap between them and the automatic promotion places in League One this weekend when they face Burton Albion.

Following a disappointing run of form at this level in which they only managed to secure one victory in eight games, the Blues have recently stepped up their performance levels.

A comfortable 4-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers was backed up last weekend during their clash with Milton Keynes Dons as Ipswich secured a win on their travels thanks to a goal from Sam Morsy.

Ipswich’s two triumphs have coincided with Plymouth Argyle dropping points.

Now only five points adrift of Argyle, the Blues know that will put Steven Schumacher’s side under an immense amount of pressure if they embark on a winning run in the coming weeks.

One of the individuals who will be looking to force his way back into Ipswich’s match-day squad following a period on the sidelines is Richard Keogh.

Keogh has not featured for Ipswich since their 1-1 draw with Cambridge United as head coach Kieran McKenna has opted to utilise Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess in the centre-back positions.

Signed by Ipswich last year following a spell at Blackpool, the defender has been unable to establish himself as a key member of the club’s starting eleven this season.

Limited to just nine appearances in the third-tier, Keogh is currently averaging a lower WhoScored match rating (6.43) compared to Woolfenden (6.77), Burgess (6.84) and George Edmundson (6.72) and thus may find it difficult to make inroads at senior level later this year.

With the defender’s contract set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, Ipswich simply have to cut ties with him in a playing capacity regardless of what division they find themselves in next season.

Keogh’s inability to make a major impact in League One for the Blues suggests that he will no longer be able to cope with the demands of the Championship if the club achieves promotion.

While the 36-year-old certainly possesses a wealth of Football League experience, he is now in the twilight of his career and thus will not feature in Ipswich’s long-term plans for the future.

Letting Keogh depart will free up some money from the wage bill which could be used to sign a younger defender who possesses the potential to become a classy operator in a Blues shirt.

Having revealed earlier this season that he is looking to go into coaching, it would not be at all surprising if the former Republic of Ireland international calls time on his playing career following his release by Ipswich in order to get involved in this particular side of football.

Alternatively, Keogh could join another team in League One or drop down to League Two if a potential suitor is willing to offer him a guarantee of regular game-time.