Ipswich Town are set to face competition for the signing of Auston Trusty from Arsenal.

According to Guardian reporter Nick Ames, there are a number of clubs keen on signing the centre back.

The 24-year-old spent last season out on loan at Birmingham City, where he won the club’s player of the year award due to the impressive level he displayed in John Eustace’s side.

His future is now up in the air following his return to the Emirates.

Does Auston Trusty have a future at Arsenal?

The US international is set to feature as part of Mikel Arteta’s plans in pre-season, with the Gunners heading to America later this month.

However, the Premier League side are open to permanent offers for the defender.

Arsenal are in no rush to agree a deal, but could be tempted if the right price is met.

The London club are hoping to generate revenue from player sales this summer, but could be willing to wait on a sale for Trusty in the hopes of driving up his price through a bidding war.

It remains to be seen whether another loan deal could be on the cards, or whether Birmingham are keen on bringing the player back to St. Andrew’s.

Ipswich are looking to bolster their defensive options as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

The club has shown a willingness to spend this summer, but have failed in their pursuits of the likes of Ellis Simms, who has moved to Coventry City in an £8 million deal.

Kieran McKenna will be hoping to build a side that is capable of competing in the second tier after earning automatic promotion from League One last season.

What are Ipswich Town’s summer plans?

Defensive reinforcement is high on the agenda at Portman Road, with Trusty likely to become a first team regular in McKenna’s side if he arrives.

Another forward addition is also likely still on the shortlist after a move for Simms failed to materialise.

The Tractor Boys have been linked with a move for Matt Godden from Coventry City, but face competition from Derby County and QPR for the striker.

Ipswich’s Championship campaign gets underway in less than a month, with their first fixture back in the second tier coming against Sunderland on 6 August at the Stadium of Light.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich side will hope to stay up by counting on certain stars

Would Auston Trusty be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

The pursuit of Trusty is a sign of the ambition that Ipswich are showing in the transfer market this summer.

The failure to sign Simms came as a blow, but a £4 million bid for the Everton striker highlighted the club’s ability to spend now that they are back in the Championship.

It remains to be seen what kind of figure Arsenal will demand for the centre back, but it is likely it could be quite high.

Ipswich could find themselves priced out of a move again, with the Gunners looking to drive up his price in order to generate money from player sales.

Given the level of interest in the player, the north London side appear to hold all the power in negotiations for the moment.