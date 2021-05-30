Ipswich Town eyeing up transfer move for Oxford United ace

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes in the transfer window, according to The Sun on Sunday (30/05, page 59).

Sykes joined Oxford from Glenavon in January 2019, and has since been a key player for the U’s in their attempts to escape League One.

The 23-year-old made a total of 41 appearances in all competitions this season, registering four assists but failing to score a goal.

But Oxford missed out on promotion via the play-offs for the second year running, losing to Blackpool over two semi-final legs.

Interest could now emerge in some of their key players, and with his contract expiring at the end of next season, Sykes is attracting suitors.

According to The Sun on Sunday (30/05, page 59), Ipswich Town are interested in signing Sykes, after Oxford took up the option to extend his deal until 2022 last month.

It promises to be a busy summer for Ipswich, with Paul Cook looking to revamp his squad after telling a number of players that they are free to find new clubs.

The Verdict

This will be a tough one to call for Oxford.

Sykes has been a consistent performer for them since he arrived from Northern Ireland, but his contract situation makes things difficult.

They won’t want to cash in, but they also won’t want to let his contract run down and run the risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

He’s still young and will only get better, but it remains to be seen whether Oxford see him develop first-hand or from afar.