Ipswich Town eyeing transfer raid for Sunderland trio

Ipswich Town are said to be eyeing moves for up to three Sunderland players this summer, with the East Anglian Daily Times reporting that Charlie Wyke, outgoing midfielder Max Power and Josh Hawkes are all on the club’s radar.

Wyke has been far and away Sunderland’s best and most consistent performer this term, with his 31 goals across all competitions helping the Black Cats to finish in the Sky Bet League One play-offs and lift the Papa John’s Trophy.

However the striker is set to be out of contract come the end of June, and as a result, Paul Cook and co could swoop in for his signature.

Power on the other hand is set to become a free agent after being informed that he is one of a plethora of players that is set to be released come the end of next month as Lee Johnson looks to overhaul the current squad after missing out on promotion.

The midfielder is a player that Cook knows well from his time at Wigan Athletic, with the duo helping the club to win the League One title back in the 2017/18 campaign.

Whilst Hawkes is a 22-year-old attacking midfielder who has only been afforded one senior appearance at the Stadium of Light since moving to the club from Hartlepool United and is understood to be open to leaving as he goes in search of more regular first team opportunities.

The Verdict

This would be an intriguing development in League One if Ipswich did manage to snare all three players away from Sunderland, as it could give their own promotion hopes a real boost.

Everyone is aware of the striking talents that Wyke possesses and signing the frontman would be a real coup for Cook, however I do feel that he is destined to move to the Championship if truth be told.

Power and Hawkes seem like two more realistic additions at this moment in time, particularly with the former being set to become a free agent in the near future.

He thrived under Cook at Wigan and I believe Hawkes is a player that fits the profile of what Ipswich are trying to build as they look to reduce the overall age of the squad.