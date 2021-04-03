Ipswich Town eyeing summer transfer move for League One midfielder

Ipswich Town are said to be targeting a move for Wigan Athletic midfielder Lee Evans according to TWTD.

Evans is out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, and will be hoping he can have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

The 26-year-old has made 16 appearances for the Latics in all competitions this term, and it appears as though he’s made a good impression on the Tractor Boys.

His efforts haven’t quite been enough to see them move out of the relegation zone in League One though, with the Latics currently sat 22nd in the third-tier standings.

Evans has been with Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis since 2019, after catching the eye with some strong performances in a loan spell with the club prior to a permanent move to the DW Stadium.

Ipswich have struggled to put together a positive run of results in League One this term, with the Tractor Boys currently sat ninth in the third-tier standings, but they are just two points adrift of the play-off positions.

Evans and his Wigan Athletic team-mates are set to return to action on Monday, when they take on Portsmouth, in what is certain to be a tricky test against the promotion-chasing League One side.

Whilst Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town side take on struggling Rochdale, in a match they’ll fancy their chances of picking up three points from.

The Verdict:

This could be a smart bit of business.

Evans has previously played his football at a higher level than League One, and I think he could be a solid signing for Paul Cook’s side.

He’s a player that Cook will know all about having worked with the midfielder in his spell at the DW Stadium not so long ago. You have to trust Cook’s judgement with this sort of deal.

The Ipswich Town boss will know exactly what type of players he wants in his team ahead of the 2021/22 season, and Evans could be a decent addition to the squad, especially on a free transfer.