Ipswich Town could potentially look to sign Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop this summer.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reporrts that the Tractor Boys are keeping tabs on the Pompey forward and want to buy him if they go on to win promotion.

Ipswich are currently third in League One, just two points behind Plymouth Argyle, who occupy the second automatic promotion spot.

Bishop's side Portsmouth, meanwhile, currently sit ninth in the division, seven points adrift of the play-off positions, albeit with a game in hand on sixth-placed Bolton.

At this stage, then, it is looking unlikely that Portsmouth will go up, whereas Ipswich Town have a great chance, which bodes well for Kieran McKenna's side.

Indeed, the above report claims that Bishop would be keen on a step up to the Championship this summer after his fine form in League One this season.

The forward has netted 16 goals and registered three assists in 36 third tier matches so far, and has an overall goal tally of 20 for the season when you factor in his strikes in cup competitions.

Bishop is contracted to Portsmouth until 2025, meaning Ipswich Town would have to pay a fee to sign him this summer.

The Tractor Boys have shown in recent times that they are not afraid to do that, though, having spent fees on Leif Davis, Marcus Harness, and Panutche Camara this season.

The Verdict

It's natural that Ipswich Town would look to strengthen further should they win promotion to the Championship.

Colby Bishop could be a good option in doing so, too.

He's been prolific at Portsmouth this season, and at 26-years-old, is arguably coming into his peak years.

The only doubts you have over a potential deal lie in the fact he is contracted at Fratton Park until 2025, which means Pompey would be well within their rights to command a decent transfer fee for his services.

That may or may not prove to be a snag on any potential deal.