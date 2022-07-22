Ipswich Town eyeing potential transfers amid 25-year-old interest

Ipswich Town are desperately trying to sort their squad out for a promotion push in League One next season – and one player that continually keeps being linked to the side is Bersant Celina.

The attacking midfielder has been a target for the Tractor Boys for the majority of the summer transfer window so far but it has looked like the player might end up elsewhere instead.

There was Championship interest in his services and then it appeared as though the player might even be heading from France to Turkey. A deal to join Kasimpasa seemed as though it was close to completion, allowing the 25-year-old to test his luck in another new country.

However, that transfer move has since collapsed and that has put the player firmly on the radar of Ipswich again for the rest of the transfer window. The Tractor Boys now look as though they could try to once again launch a bid for Celina – but they are prepared for if the 25-year-old does decide to head elsewhere.

That’s because the East Anglian Daily Times is reporting that Kieran McKenna has lined up other targets in the attacking midfield position to sign if Celina decides against a move or a deal can’t be done. It looks as though Dijon could be the reason for no move yet but the Tractor Boys could soon grow tired of stalled negotiations with the French outfit and might look elsewhere for players.

Celina played 32 times for the club last time around in a loan deal but bagged six goals and five assists along the way, impressing at Portman Road. Now, the club want to try and bring him back permanently – but are readying themselves for if a deal cannot be agreed for the player.

The Verdict

Bersant Celina played as a first-team regular for the club last time out and emerged as one of the most creative and exciting players in the team during his stint with Ipswich.

It’s not a surprise then to see the club trying to re-add him to their ranks if they can. A permanent deal would be a solid piece of business by the club considering that age is on his side, he has bags of experience already and he is familiar with the way that Ipswich want to play football.

The club are eager to kick on for a promotion and signing a player like the 25-year-old would suggest that they are certainly a team on the up. He’s a player that could, arguably, play for a Championship outfit so to get him in League One and full-time is a coup for the side.

However, it’s a good plan to have some players in place in case a deal can’t be done – because then it won’t leave the side in limbo if the player’s club Dijon decide to sell him elsewhere or even to keep the attacking midfielder.