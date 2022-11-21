Ipswich Town eyeing potential January move that would deal blow to promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich Town could be set to deal promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle a big blow come the January window.

That’s if reports linking Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker to Portman Road are accurate.

As per TWTD, the young forward, currently on loan at Argyle, is on a list of potential January transfer targets for Kieran McKenna’s side.

They speculate that Ipswich would ‘almost certainly‘ be able to pay a greater percentage of Whittaker’s wages than Plymouth, which could be a motivation for the move.

So far this campaign, Whittaker is having a good time of things in League One, starring for Argyle as they sit top of the division.

The 21-year-old has a total of 12 direct goal contributions so far for the club, scoring seven times and assisting five times for his teammates.

One of these goals came against Ipswich Town themselves in Argyle’s 2-1 victory over the Tractor Boys back in September.

As TWTD point out themselves, Swansea boss Russell Martin’s previous comments suggest this could be a tough deal for Ipswich to do, though.

When discussing a potential re-call for Whittaker in January, he said, via PlymouthLive: “He’s in a great place,”

“They’re having a really good season. I don’t know why we would disrupt that.”

It must be stressed, though, that Martin was making those comments in the context of a possible re-call to Swansea, and not a re-call to go out on loan elsewhere.

The Verdict

This would certainly be an interesting one were it to come off.

Not only would Ipswich be getting a quality player at this level, but they would also simultaneously directly impact their promotion rivals by taking one of their loanees away.

I don’t necessarily think the previous comments made by Russell Martin rule it out either.

He was clearly talking about things in the context of re-calling him to play at Swansea, and later in the exchange he did admit “things can change”.

Whilst TWTD clearly state he is simply on a list and nothing more at this stage, it will certainly be interesting to see if more concrete links begin to transpire as January approaches.