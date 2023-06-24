Ipswich Town enjoyed an enrapturing return to the Championship following a three-year hiatus as they secured automatic promotion alongside Plymouth Argyle, scoring over 100 goals and coming within three points of lifting the League One title.

Naturally, given the manner in which Kieran McKenna orchestrated last season's success, hopes and ambitions are high ahead of the upcoming campaign in spite of the intense escalation of quality between the two divisions.

And, if Ipswich seek to bolster key areas and implement the correct blend of ability and experience, there is no reason why the enthusiastic aspirations held around Portman Road cannot transition into reality.

McKenna is yet to bring a fresh face in through the door, but, according to GloucestershireLive's Jon Palmer, that could soon change, with Ipswich said to be showing strong interest in the services of goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

Who is Ipswich Town target Luke Southwood?

The 25-year-old is a product of the Reading academy and spent time away from Berkshire on various loan spells with Bath City, Eastleigh, Hamilton Academical and most recently Cheltenham Town, for whom he featured on 51 occasions across all competitions last term.

Southwood played in every single League One fixture for Wade Elliott's side as they achieved a respectable 16th-placed finish and conceded 61 goals while keeping 16 clean sheets.

Despite surfacing as a trusted third-tier regular, Southwood was one of six first-team players who initially featured on Reading's released list last month alongside Scott Dann, Shane Long, Liam Moore, Lucas Joao and Dejan Tetek, with forward Yakou Meite later choosing to leave the club, too.

Supporters had felt as though the shot-stopper was worthy of a place in the squad as Reading prepare for life in League One, though instead, Southwood is now set to prepare for life away from the Royals.

Would Luke Southwood be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

While it is hard to see Southwood displacing present first-choice 'keeper Christian Walton- who himself played each and every match for Ipswich in the season just gone and kept 22 clean sheets- he would represent a solid back-up option.

Ipswich need a deputy for Walton, and obtaining Southwood's signature for nothing would come as a boost and would help them to alternatively use their funds elsewhere, with a few areas of the squad requiring surgery if they are to add continuity to their upwards trajectory next term.

Given that Southwood is still only 25, which is a young age for a goalkeeper in the grand scheme of things, he could get even better and provide a suitable long-term base in years to come.