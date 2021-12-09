Ipswich Town eyeing bold move for 58-year-old as Paul Cook’s replacement

Ipswich Town are believed to be looking into the possibility of trying to convince Tony Mowbray to become their new manager, according to a report by Suffolk News.

It is understood that the current Blackburn Rovers boss is a favourite within the Ipswich boardroom as the club’s hierarchy aim to draft in a sufficient replacement for Paul Cook.

Cook was sacked by the Tractor Boys following an inconsistent start to the 2021/22 campaign.

The 54-year-old only managed to lead Ipswich to seven victories in the club’s opening 20 league games of the season.

Currently nine points adrift of the play-off places in the third-tier, the Tractor Boys will need to step up their performance levels in the coming weeks if they are to have any chance of securing promotion to the Championship in 2022.

The likes of Frank Lampard, John Terry and Shefki Kuqi have all been linked with the job at Portman Road this week with Mowbray being the latest individual to emerge as a contender for the role.

The 58-year-old’s current contract at Blackburn is set to expire at the end of the season and he has yet to agree fresh terms with the Championship side.

The Verdict

This would be an incredible coup for Ipswich if they are able to convince Mowbray to drop down a division to lead them into a new dawn.

After guiding Blackburn to promotion to the Championship in 2018, Mowbray has played a significant role in helping the club establish themselves in this particular division.

Currently thriving in the second-tier, Rovers are fourth in the league standings and will fancy their chances of challenging for a play-off place next year if Mowbray stays at the club.

In order to persuade the former Coventry boss to seal a move to Portman Road, Ipswich may need to offer him a lucrative contract.

However, given that Mowbray is seemingly settled at Ewood Park, the Tractor Boys cannot afford to focus primarily on a move for him as there is every chance that he will turn down an approach from the club.